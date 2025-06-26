What Should Tulane Fans Expect From Women's Basketball Team's Frontcourt
Tulane's women's basketball will be without its leading scorer and rebounder from a season ago, Sherese Pittman.
She averaged 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in her final year with the Wave.
Pittman had the ability to take over a game last season, evident by her 25-point performance with eight rebounds in which she went 7-13 from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc in a 78-67 victory over Rice.
Without Pittman, head coach Ashley Langford used the transfer portal to bring in Jordyn Weaver, a forward from Queens University.
Weaver averaged 14.4 points and 7.7 per game rebounds for the Royals in her junior season. Her best outing was during a triple overtime victory against Gardner Webb in which she had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Weaver also had four games last year with four or more steals, averaging 1.5 steals on the campaign. She will hope to have a similar level of production for the Green Wave this season.
Tulane also brings back forwards Amira Mabry and Dyllan Hanna for their senior years.
Mabry recorded 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in her junior season. She was just as effective as a sophomore, averaging 11.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
Mabry has now proven herself as a consistent scoring threat in the paint. Her best showing this past season was a 26-point against Florida Atlantic, a game in which she shot 12-18 from the field and 2-3 from three in a 91-71 win over the Owls.
Meanwhile, Hanna averaged 4.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in her junior year. But the best aspect was her highly-efficient field goal percentage where she shot 65.8% from the field.
She will hope to carry this efficiency to her senior season.
Despite losing Pittman, Tulane has a frontcourt full of talent for the upcoming campaign.
Combined with an impressive backcourt, coach Langford has assembled a team full of promise.
