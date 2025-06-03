What to Expect When Tulane Green Wave Takes on South Alabama Jaguars
In the 2023-2024 season, Tulane began its season with a home game against South Alabama, a game which the Green Wave won 37-17. Now for the second game of Tulane's 2025-2026, the Green Wave will face South Alabama again. This time the matchup will be at South Alabama on September 6.
Last season, South Alabama went 7-6, finishing their season with a bowl win against Western Michigan. Unfortunately, the Jaguar lost their star Freshman quarterback from a season ago, Gio Lopez, to North Carolina in the transfer portal. The Jaguars replaced Lopez with Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron. Pyron threw for 409 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions last season with the Yellowjackets.
The strength of the Jaguars this year will likely come from the run game. Running back Kentrell Bullock is returning for his senior season after rushing for 831 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago. With his running back partner from a season ago, Fluff Bothwell, transferring to Mississippi State next year, Bullock will likely have more opportunities to attack opposing defenses. Bullock will look to put pressure on a Tulane defensive line that is full of talent, both returning and new.
South Alabama's defense brings back its leader in tackles, linebacker Blayne Myrick, and is positioned to have a strong front seven, despite losing the team's leader in sacks, Courtney McBride Jr. The secondary for South Alabama is positioned to be a massive question mark for the Jaguars that Tulane's wide receiver corps, led by Shazz Preston and Bryce Bohanon. The Jaguars lost safety Jaden Voisin and Amarion Fortenberry transferred to Kansas State. The Jaguars secondary likely will rely on returning safety Wesley Miller, who snatched three interceptions last season.
No matter who the quarterback ultimately ends up being for the Wave, if Tulane can open the passing game against South Alabama, Tulane has the potential go on the road and take a win from the Jaguars in their second contest of the season.