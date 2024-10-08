With Revenue-Sharing on Horizon, How Will Tulane Green Wave Respond?
While most power conference schools have committed to opting in to share revenue with their student-athletes, many non-power conference schools aren’t sure where they’ll land yet.
The time is growing near for schools like Tulane to figure that out.
The latest step toward full approval took place on Monday, as Judge Claudia Wilken preliminarily approved the House v. NCAA settlement in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
When the settlement is finally fully approved, the landscape of college athletics will change in stark fashion.
For the future, it means schools can opt-in or opt-out on sharing revenue. That is expected to be $21-22 million in shared revenue in 2025-26, with that revenue increasing by 4% each season.
Right now, most power conference schools have announced their intention to opt-in. Some schools are already preparing to find new sources of revenue, even as power conference television contracts bring those schools at least $40 million in shared revenue a year.
Tulane can choose a path. But the opt-in is costly and it’s not yet clear if schools that opt-in have to share the full amount. Some, like UAB coach Trent Dilfer, have proposed a “floor” or minimum to share that could keep schools like his competitive.
If the Green Wave opt in, there will be roster limits — 105 for football 15 for men’s and women’s basketball, 34 for baseball, 25 for softball and 18 for volleyball.
Tulane will also be on the hook for part of the settlement cost through surrendered conference revenue as part of the settlement with past student-athletes. The House v. NCAA settlement will allow for $2.75 billion in damages to be paid to thousands of college athletes over 10 years
Judge Wilken did not provide an opinion with the approval. But it does provide a calendar of next steps for the ruling to be completely approved.
On Oct. 18 a “notice of campaign and claims period” will begin. Current and former student-athletes will receive the terms and claims procedures for back damages pay, which is expected to start on May 15, 2025. If approved, the average damages award for a football or men’s basketball player at a Power Five conference school will be approximately $135,000.
If things run smoothly, the allocation estimate and the motion for attorneys’ fees, reimbursement of litigation expenses and service awards would take place starting Dec. 17.
The exclusion and objection deadline for the ruling is Jan. 31, 2025, which is also when the claim period closes. Any motions for final approval and response to objections must be filed by March 3, 2025.