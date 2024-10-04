Insiders Predict Victor in Tulane Green Wave vs UAB Blazers Football Matchup
The Tulane Green Wave head to Birmingham for their second conference game of the season as they face the UAB Blazers on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for noon central and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Tulane (3-2, 1-0 in American Athletic Conference) has won two straight games and put together a thoroughly dominant performance last week in a 45-10 win over USF. The Green Wave rolls into this contest with a wealth of momentum as they seek to reach the league championship game for the third straight season.
The Blazers (1-3, 0-1) have lost three straight games and may be down their starting quarterback due to injury. That would rob coach Trent Dilfer of his top offensive weapon in a game the Blazers need to win to keep from falling too far behind in the AAC race.
Whoever wins the game will take the lead in the all-time series. The Green Wave and the Blazers enter the game tied at 6-6 in their 12 meetings. Tulane won the last meeting, which was last year, and every meeting has been a conference game, dating back to 1999 when UAB joined Conference USA for football.
Here are the predictions for the game from the Tulane Green Wave On SI staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Tulane 34, UAB 21
Hearing that UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno may be out for Saturday’s game due to injury was really all I needed to hear. Zeno is a tremendous quarterback and without him the Blazers will have to rely on Jalen Kitna at center. The Green Wave have a chance to go in and start fast and not look back. Given it’s a road game, I think it will be a start slow and finish fast game for Tulane.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Tulane 38, UAB 13
The Green Wave is riding high after last week's blowout win against South Florida. The team finally played a complete game, and we are just starting to see what quarterback Darian Mensah can do. They might be ignoring the rat poison, but this team will once again prove why they deserve national attention.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Tulane 38, UAB 13
The Blazers are a mess this season, both on and off the field. The Green Wave are riding high after their domination of USF a week ago. Mensah and running back Makhi Hughes should be able to continue their solid years against a porous defense that has given up at least 30 points in every game this season. The Trent Dilfer experiment is likely coming to a close soon.