Tulane Football Quarterback Displays Arm Talent in Dominant Collegiate Debut
The anticipation of who would be the Tulane Green Wave signal-caller in the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana has built for months.
All questions were answered when redshirt freshman Darian Mensah was at the helm for Tulane against the Lions on Thursday night, however.
“It was about 10 days ago when they pulled me aside and told me I would be taking reps at the one,” Mensah said. “That just made me want to bring it every day – kind of like a challenge, so I just brought it every day. Even if I wasn’t going to be the starter, I was prepared the same way.”
The gunslinger from San Luis Obispo, California, electrified with his impressive poise in the pocket and accuracy connecting with an athletic surrounding cast of wideouts. Mensah threw for 205 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also posting an impressive QBR of 281.8 in the 52-0 victory over SELA.
“I wanted to give Darian a full run of it because it was his first college in-game experience,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “I thought he played well, I thought he played efficiently and I thought he protected the football – it was good to see. He’s got a little confidence [and] I feel like I’m a better coach when I’m around him.”
Before signing with Tulane at the beginning of 2023, Mensah was a high school standout at Saint Joseph on and off the field. He was named Mountain League Player of the Year for recording 2,256 passing yards and 25 total touchdowns in 2022. In the classroom, Mensah recorded an exceptional 3.5 GPA.
The former three-star recruit made an outstanding first impression in his collegiate debut against the Lions. From the moment he stepped on the field, the bond between Mensah and his teammates was evident.
That chemistry between the Green Wave’s signal-caller and the surrounding cast of targets led to electrifying touchdowns in New Orleans on Thursday night.
Mensah’s most-targeted wideout in the contest was junior Mario Williams, who hauled in four receptions for 124 yards in the victory over the Lions.
Starting the game off on the right foot and finding a rhythm with his talented cast of wide receivers like Williams was an integral part of the Green Wave’s success in the season opener.
“Starting the game [off right] is very important,” Mensah said. “It definitely helps when you got guys like Rio [Mario Williams] out there catching the ball for you. It’s a big confidence boost, especially on third down. Like coach Sumrall said, it’s like seeing the ball go through the net.”
The nerves were few and far between for Mensah heading out of the tunnel for his first collegiate start. Execution and confidence in the pocket are arguably two of the most important qualities that a quarterback can have, which can lead to performances like Mensah secured on Thursday night.
Between his supporting cast of teammates, coaches and the undeniable support from the Green Wave fanbase, Mensah was prepared to go out and display his talent for the world to see.
“I was ready to execute. I wasn’t nervous, I don’t really get nervous like that,” Mensah said of his feelings heading into the start. “I was just really confident, I got a lot of guys around me who believe in me. I’ve been prepared for this moment my whole life really. I was really excited going into this game.”