Former UCF Knight Transferring Again

The college football Transfer Portal has been a wild ride for many players, and sometimes it’s that way more than one time.

That’s the case for former UCF Knight Jaylon Robinson. He was at Oklahoma in 2018, transferred to UCF, played in 2020 and 2021, and then hit the Transfer Portal again and transferred to Ole Miss for the 2022 season. He’s back on the market once again.

His transfer would indeed mean his fourth college since coming out of Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal. As a prep prospect, Robinson was ranked as the No. 440 player from the 247 Sports composite recruiting rankings.

During Robinson’s two seasons as a Knight, he was an explosive player. Whether a short pass to the flat or a deep ball, he could make some great plays. He caught 73 passes for 1,301 yards, and eight touchdowns. As a Rebel, he simply did not make an impact.

Much of that was allegedly due to injuries; that’s familiar as Robinson was banged up for much of the 2021 season for UCF as well.

Robinson has one year of eligibility remaining to play college football.

