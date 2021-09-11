College Football Presents a Way for Everyone to Remember 9-11
ORLANDO - Do you remember where you were? The unfolding events that took place on television? Those were horrifying moments for the people that lost their lives, as well as those family members that suffered then and now. It’s a tragic day that Americans should never forget, as well the good people that support liberty and not tyranny.
Around college football today, fans should take a few moments and reflect on 9-11 and what it means. It’s the 20 year anniversary of such an unnecessary loss of life, and a continuation of a war that may never end (Middle East terrorists against the West).
For any one person that lost a loved one, or simply went through the attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. or in the state of Pennsylvania, know that Americans love and care for all of you. It was a sad day, and one that should be discussed each year when Sep. 11 comes about.
From all of us at Inside The Knights, we also want everyone to know that our thoughts and prayers are with the fallen. As we celebrate college football today, part of each of us will be thinking about what happened 20 years ago today.