College Football Presents a Way for Everyone to Remember 9-11

Today is an opportunity for everyone to reflect upon horrible events from 20 years ago. College football has fans gathering today, so let us remember together, for those that were victimized.

ORLANDO - Do you remember where you were? The unfolding events that took place on television? Those were horrifying moments for the people that lost their lives, as well as those family members that suffered then and now. It’s a tragic day that Americans should never forget, as well the good people that support liberty and not tyranny.

Around college football today, fans should take a few moments and reflect on 9-11 and what it means. It’s the 20 year anniversary of such an unnecessary loss of life, and a continuation of a war that may never end (Middle East terrorists against the West).

For any one person that lost a loved one, or simply went through the attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. or in the state of Pennsylvania, know that Americans love and care for all of you. It was a sad day, and one that should be discussed each year when Sep. 11 comes about.

Celebrate college football today, and remember those that lost their lives 20 years ago. The Journal News-USA TODAY NETWORK

From all of us at Inside The Knights, we also want everyone to know that our thoughts and prayers are with the fallen. As we celebrate college football today, part of each of us will be thinking about what happened 20 years ago today.