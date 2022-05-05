Skip to main content

Talking FSU with NoleGameday Writer Dustin Lewis

Here's the run down on Florida State recruiting and team news with NoleGameday writer Dustin Lewis.

What's going on with Florida State recruiting and this year's team? Dustin Lewis knows FSU very well. He's a member of the NoleGameday site on FanNation powered by Sports Illustrated. We did a podcast defining what's going on with the Seminoles overall (see at the bottom of the article). Here are some of the key points:

Recruiting - Lewis really likes Parsons, the committed FSU QB. He's also high on several other 'Noles recruits. Watch out for big "Q" along the OL. He has a chance to be very good. As for the team, it's quite interesting. Dustin talks about some of the 'Noles struggles and some of the up and coming players. Some of the positions discussed:

*OL - It's a pivotal year for FSU. With more Transfer Portal players, will the Seminoles finally turn the corner along the OL? 

*QB - What happens if there's an injury to Jordan Travis? That might be the biggest concern for Florida State. 

*RB - Not necessarily a ton of depth, but some good athletes. Does any one player take the lead role? 

*WR - Mediocre recruiting might cause some issues this season. The 'Noles might not be able to overcome multiple injuries. 

*DL - This might be the biggest strength for FSU. Size and speed is available for FSU. 

*LB - Much like running back, not a ton of depth. There is some promise from a certain freshman linebacker, however. 

*DB - Definitely talent in the back end of the defense, especially safety. A couple of the freshmen might need to play serious minutes at cornerback.

