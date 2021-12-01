Ready to Watch Top Prospects: Alabama 7A State Title Game

Several very good top prospects will be playing this evening within the Alabama State Title Game.

BIRMINGHAM - The state of Alabama has long since produced great high school football, and tonight shall not be an exception. With prospects for Alabaster (Thompson) and Phenix City (Central) that can play for just about any school in the country, here are a few of the players to note.

For Thompson, it’s a who’s who list in the senior, junior and even sophomore classes. The catalyst for Thompson, however, would be its signal caller.

Conner Harrell, Quarterback, 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, and committed to North Carolina. He’s thrown for 81 touchdowns over the course of the last two seasons alone, as well as passing for exactly 6,100 yards along the way, and just six interceptions.

It’s ironic that teams like Alabama and Auburn did not go after him harder, but Harrell will be heading to Chapel Hill to showcase his talents. In addition to his official visit to North Carolina, he also visited Northwestern and Arizona State prior to selecting the Tar Heels.

He’s playing with numerous top seniors, but two juniors will scouted very ardently tonight, and both have offers from programs in the SEC and throughout the South like UCF, Florida State, Miami and Clemson.

Tony Mitchell, Cornerback, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds - Uncommitted

Peter Woods, Defensive Line, 6-foot-3, 260-pounds - Uncommitted

Mitchell is the rangy cornerback that every college program covets, and he could also be a nickel cornerback or safety due to his versatility and overall understanding of how to play football.

Woods, meanwhile, is really just now growing into his body. He’s an explosive athlete that can play on the edge of the defensive line or play along the interior if he needs to. Either way, his quickness off the snap of the football and excellent strength allow him to make plays at and behind the line of scrimmage.

Thompson even has a sophomore receiving offers from programs like Michigan, Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida State.

A’Mon Lane, Cornerback, 5-foot-11, 180-pounds

Not as much is known about Lane, at least not from this particular scout. Curious to see how he performs and just how athletic he really is. Heard really good things about Lane already.

At Central, there’s also a lot of talent, and the prospects that will be paid attention to the most this evening, barring something unforeseen, will be the following seniors for Central, followed by a junior that’s very important to tonight’s final outcome.

JQ Hardaway, Cornerback, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds - Cincinnati

Caleb Nix, Quarterback, 6-feet, 195-pounds - Uncommitted

Hardaway is one of the longest and most athletic cornerbacks in the country. He’s also muscled-up and looks college ready right now. He will be in many battles with a plethora of speedy players for Thompson.

As for Nix, he’s been fantastic this season for Central, throwing for 2,666 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He’s a capable runner, too, with 361 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

The two juniors to note are the following players.

Karmello English, Wide Receiver, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds

Tomarrion Parker, Defensive End, 6-foot-4, 250-pounds

English already grabbed 68 receptions, 1,042 yards, and 17 touchdowns. Going up against two stellar cornerbacks on the other side of the football for Thompson - Trequon Fegans and Lane - English will be challenged all game long.

Trequon Fegans, Cornerback, Thompson High School - Alabama Commitment Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Parker needs a really good game against a big and talented Thompson offensive line, so it will be fun to witness what he's really capable of doing. He’s been really good so far in 2021, with 72 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

Look for game updates from the Twitter handle @fbscout_florida during and after the game.