Skip to main content

Is Tennessee the Most Complete College Baseball Team Ever?

With Ben Joyce and a phenomenal group of hitters, Tennessee's Baseball team is arguably one of the greatest of all-time.

[Note: All data is accurate as of 4/19/22, and team rankings are taken from 4/18/22]

For anyone who was hoping for parity and competitiveness this college baseball season, look away. Tennessee has scorched out the gate to a 33-3 record, six more wins than D1 Baseball’s 2nd highest ranked team, Oregon State. Not only have they won, but they have done so convincingly, winning by an average of 7.31 runs per game. Even with all this success, most college baseball fans can only name one player on this team (if that). While some may see this as a bad thing, this is actually a testament to just how balanced their team is.

When you think of this team, the first player that comes to anyone’s mind is Ben Joyce. His 104.1 mph fastball has brought him national news coverage and is faster than any pitch thrown in the MLB last year (103.4 mph). However, it is his filthy slider that’s his secret weapon, as it releases very similarly to his fastball without sacrificing any horizontal or vertical break. Just look at this video and tell me with a straight face you could tell the difference between his fastball and slider from the batter’s box:

With these two pitches in his arsenal, it should come as no surprise to anyone that he is tearing up the rest of college baseball. He is rocking an ERA of 1.23, a K/BB ratio of 5.6 (28 K’s to 5 BB), a K/9 ratio of 17.18, and a WHIP of .818, all elite values. For comparison, here are the stats of arguably the greatest velocity pitcher of all time, Aroldis Chapman, in his age-22 campaign (Ben Joyce is only 21 currently, but Chapman did not play at that age):

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • ERA: 3.57
  • K/BB: 2.40
  • K/9: 11.76
  • WHIP: 1.35

Not only does Joyce have more control than Chapman did, but he throws faster than him as well, making him a nightmare for any batter who stands in his way.

While Ben Joyce certainly leads the way, the rest of Tennessee’s pitching staff isn’t anything to slouch at either. The team is first in the nation in ERA, walk percentage allowed, and WHIP. More on the last stat, eight of the team’s pitchers have a WHIP below 1, which is considered exceptional. This includes three of Tennessee’s starters, even though it is much harder for a starting pitcher to have a low WHIP. For comparison, Robbie Ray in his AL Cy Young winning campaign last year had a WHIP of 1.045. Going even further, six of those eight pitchers have a WHIP lower than the National League’s Reliever of the Year last year, Josh Hader (0.835).

Let’s not forget about the batting either. This team is top 5 in numerous batting statistics, including SLG (1st), OBP (3rd), BB (5th), and HR/game (2nd). Expanding on the last point, every player with at least 20 AB on the roster has at least two HR, showing the balance of scoring this team has. Prefer hits over HR’s? Tennessee’s good at that too, as ten of their players have a batting average of .300 or above (out of players with at least 10 AB’s). This is higher than every other team in the top 10 and is even higher than the team with the highest overall batting average, UNLV. No matter how you measure it, there are no weaknesses in the lineup in terms of hitting.

While Ben Joyce certainly is a bona fide stud, Tennessee’s success has come more from their overall team play than anything else. This is what makes them such an elite team and unlike anything we’ve ever seen in college baseball before. Barring a sudden string of injuries or change in play, I don’t think any team has a chance of stopping this steamroller of a team from earning the title they deserve.

Brandon Inniss Collin Hurst Carnell Tate South Florida Express
Football Recruiting

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class

By Brian Smith4 hours ago
Jordan Davis Helmet Off Georgia
Football

Is There a More Athletic Player in the NFL Draft, Pound-for-Pound, than Georgia's Jordan Davis?

By Steven Fellinger6 hours ago
Andre Thompson CAT Takeover - 2024 Slot Receiver
Football Recruiting

Scouts Chime in About Top Talent at DR Sportz “The Crown” National Championship

By Brian Smith16 hours ago
Brandon Suggs East Carolina
Basketball

UCF Basketball Lands Former ECU Swingman Brandon Suggs Through Transfer Portal

By collier logan17 hours ago
110E9076-6B88-4405-8FAE-BA2C8E919672
High School Football

Spring Practice Tour: Lakeland Dreadnaughts

By Brian Smith19 hours ago
UCF Helmet
Football Recruiting

What's Next for UCF Football Recruiting?

By Brian SmithApr 25, 2022
Nikola Jokic Tip Denver Nuggets
Basketball

Rivers’ Prevents Game-Tying Bucket, Jokic’s 37 Points Help Avoid A Golden State Sweep

By Liam WillerupApr 25, 2022
Victor Oladipo Miami Heat
Basketball

Shorthanded Heat Respond with 24-point Win Over Hawks in Game 4

By collier loganApr 25, 2022