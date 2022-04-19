Can Atlanta Slow Down Miami's Hot Shooting in Game Two?

In game one of this first round series between top seed Miami and the eighth seed Atlanta, it was abundantly clear why each team landed in their respective spots when this year’s NBA Playoff bracket took shape. The Heat, boasting the East’s best record, looked like a title contender as they took advantage of Atlanta’s many mistakes. The gap in not only talent, but preparation and execution as well, seemed much larger than what many had anticipated.

After Miami’s 24-point victory at home over the Hawks (115-91), premature predictions of a quick sweep began to float around social media. While the series still may last only four games, the Heat are far from out of the woods against a sporadic but explosive Hawks’ offense.

While they may not have shown it for Atlanta in the first round’s game one contest, the Heat and Hawks were the two best three-point shooting teams during the regular season with Miami (37.9%) holding a razor thin margin over Atlanta (37.5%). It was a tale of two teams, however, as these numbers did not translate for the Hawks on Sunday, largely due to Miami’s stifling defense.

Trae Young Must Shoot Far Better Than He Did During Game One, Hitting Only One Shot. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks managed a meager 27% from beyond the arc. All-Star point guard, Trae Young, shot just 8% from the field (Yes, you read that correctly) and ended the night scoring eight points.

That is far below his season average of 28.4, from just one made field goal out of 12. Miami players, on the other hand, couldn’t miss if you blindfolded them. Led by shooting guard Duncan Robinson’s deadeye 27 point performance, where he made eight of nine from behind the arc, the Heat were able to get open looks from just about anywhere they wanted. Look for this trend to continue Tuesday when things tip-off between the two Eastern Conference foes.

It is incredibly unlikely that Atlanta mails in another offensive performance like the one from the series opener, no matter how locked in Miami’s defense is. If Young and fellow sharpshooter, Kevin Huerter, can get the deep ball going, it will certainly give the Heat something to think about. This could cut down on Miami’s fastbreak opportunities that resulted from numerous long rebounds off Hawks shots in game one.

The Hawks will likely look to work inside-out to get their offense going, focusing on Young attacking the basket with his lethal floater and big man Danilo Gallinari taking advantage of height mismatches. Game two should see the Heat continue their defensive strategy with pesky double teams and a tricky zone switch up for when Atlanta tries to go with a shooter’s lineup.

Offensively, it's difficult to predict who might be Miami’s leading scorer as they possess so many weapons and their system epitomizes selflessness. Unlike the one-dimensional Hawks, who rely almost entirely on Trae Young for buckets, Miami has ten players who have scored over 20 points in a game this season. Instead of a star player-oriented offense, coach Erik Spoelstra emphasizes movement and making the extra pass along with an interchangeable lineup of incredibly versatile reserves.

The Heat will rely on point guard Kyle Lowry and their always-imposing forward, Jimmy Butler, to make sure the offense flows smoothly while finding their own opportunities to do damage. This was something they executed to perfection in game one as the Heat racked up 35 team assists, which is the highest mark in the 2022 Playoffs so far.

Will The Hawks Find An Answer For Jimmy Butler? Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta will still be looking to fill the gap in the paint left by their injured center Clint Capela. Spoelstra’s squad should continue to force the issue and get to the rim for an easy basket or foul at any given opportunity.

Although a better performance can be expected from Atlanta as Head Coach Nate McMillan and his team have certainly gone back to the drawing board, it probably won’t be enough to overcome the Heat at home. Barring a historic scoring performance from Trae Young on Tuesday, Miami should win game two comfortably.

It may not be a landslide victory like Sunday’s lopsided contest, but Heat fans can be optimistic going into game two, as well as the rest of the series. Game two of the series between the Heat and the Hawks will tip off at 7:30 EST on Tuesday at FTX Arena in downtown Miami.