Ja Morant Scores 47 Points, Memphis’ ‘D’ Keeps Golden State in Check for 106-101 Victory

If you are able to hold Golden State to worse than 20% from beyond the arch, chances are you’re doing something right. Even with that fact, the Grizzlies were only able to win 106-101 over the Warriors. Still, a victory for Memphis evens the series at 1-1 as it heads to California for Game 3. Perhaps it was sheer will and determination that’s most notable for Memphis, especially with the best player for the Grizzlies.

With a must win game at hand, Ja Morant delivered a masterful performance with 47 total points, which helped to even the series heading to Golden State for a Saturday night matchup. Morant was everything for the Grizzlies, as their second leading scorer was rookie Zaire Williams who put up just 14 points off the bench. Morant simply didn’t have a hole in his game last night, being near perfect from the free throw line and making five three pointers on top of that.

His sheer ability to get to the basket seemed unstoppable, as he had his way inside. Steve Kerr will need to make some defensive adjustments for game three, especially if Morant is putting up numbers like the ones from Game 2.

Looking at Golden State and the depth chart, two of their best players in Draymond Green and Jordan Poole experienced foul trouble during this game. Furthermore, the loss of Gary Payton II didn’t help much at all. The foul issues were certainly helping to pave the way for Morant’s monster game.

With Payton likely out for the rest of the series with an elbow injury, Kerr will need to look towards another player to step up to be the primary defender for Morant. Outside of that, Golden State could’ve won this game had they not shot horrendous from three. They shot 7-38 from behind the three point arc, which is not going to get it done in today’s NBA.

Heading into the next game, Memphis will look to ride off the momentum of Morant’s stellar performance and get other players involved. Dillion Brooks will return to the lineup after being ejected from Tuesday’s game due to the flagrant two. Golden State has to shoot better and create good looks, otherwise this Memphis team has the firepower to walk over them. With the home crowd backing them, expect a better performance from Golden State as they look to reclaim the series lead.