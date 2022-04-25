Skip to main content

Rivers’ Prevents Game-Tying Bucket, Jokic’s 37 Points Help Avoid A Golden State Sweep

Golden State does not sweep the Denver Nuggets as Nikola Jokic goes off for 37 points.

Jokic would need to replicate his 37 point outing for Denver to win and avoid being swept by the Golden State Warriors, and so he did just that. Despite 65 combined points from the Splash Brothers, Draymond Green fouling out late might’ve cost the Warriors a chance at a sweep on Sunday night.

Jordan Poole has seen great success so far this series, until tonight he scored just 11 points shooting 30% from the field. However, this game was not won just on the back of the reigning-MVP, as key role players Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon combined for 45 points to add some much needed scoring production. Rookie Bones Hyland also added 15 points and seven assists off the bench as Denver’s bench outplayed their counterparts.

Looking at the pros for the Nuggets, they were able to shoot 48.4% from three, their highest mark of the series to this point. But perhaps one of their more unlikely heroes had to be Austin Rivers, the veteran guard who has found a role for himself on this Denver team the past few seasons. His five steals were critical in keeping this Golden State from getting their buckets.

His disruption of Otto Porter Jr.’s inbound pass in the final seconds was one of the main reasons they were able to win. Following that, Will Barton who was quiet all night hit the dagger to put the game to bed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So, what went wrong for Golden State? Well, their three-headed monster turned into a two-headed monster instead. Curry did struggle from three shooting just 27%, but acquired a lot of his points from the line tonight. My mind has been set since the start of this series that if Green isn’t available late game, the Warriors are going to struggle to close out the game. The box score showed it, as Green had a game high 16-plus/minus. Not only does his defense make a big impact, but his playmaking and rebounding are critical when Golden State wants to roll out their guard-heavy lineup late in games.

Heading back into Golden State, there should be confidence that the Warriors will be able to close it out. As long as they continue to expose Jokic defensively and keep Draymond out of foul trouble, the guard play of the Warriors should continue to dice up the Denver defense and close this series out in five games. If the Nuggets want to bring this series back to Denver, a similar performance will be needed from Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets.

In This Article (2)

Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Victor Oladipo Miami Heat
Basketball

Shorthanded Heat Respond with 24-point Win Over Hawks in Game 4

By collier logan42 minutes ago
miggy
Baseball

Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera Reaches 3,000 Hit Milestone

By collier logan13 hours ago
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks
Basketball

Atlanta Hawks Steal Game Three at Home, Miami Heat Look to Bounce Back in Game Four

By collier logan13 hours ago
Will Anderson, Jr. Alabama vs Auburn
College Football News

College Football's Best Player is Will Anderson, Jr., the Likely No. 1 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

By collier loganApr 24, 2022
Q'Zorian Kennedy Slot Receiver The Villages (Fla.) The Villages Charter
Football Recruiting

Top Players and Plays, Day One of the DR Sportz "The Crown" National Championship

By Brian SmithApr 23, 2022
Kaven Call Defensive End Apopka (Fla.) High School - UCF Commitment 2023
Football Recruiting

Thoughts on Each of UCF's Six Commitments

By Brian SmithApr 23, 2022
Draymond Green & Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors
Basketball

Green and Iguodala Lead Warriors to 3-0 Lead Over the Nuggets

By Liam WillerupApr 22, 2022
Albert Pujols St. Louis Cardinals
Baseball

The Last Game in Miami for Albert Pujols is Spoiled as the Miami Marlins Shutout the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0

By collier loganApr 22, 2022