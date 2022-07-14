The Utah Jazz traded away their All-NBA center Rudy Gobert for an embarrassment of draft pick riches earlier this offseason. It’s left some to wonder who will anchor the middle for Utah in 2022-2023. Well Jazz fans, have no fear because former UCF big man Tacko Fall is here.

All jokes aside, the 7’6” Fall may not be the heir apparent to the three-time Defensive Player of the year Gobert, but he’s certainly silencing a lot of doubters with his Summer League performance this July in Las Vegas and has a legitimate shot to be in the Jazz’ rotation come this winter.

In Monday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the big man put up 12 points and 15 boards along with three blocks to lead the way for his Salt Lake City squad. The Jazz came up with an 83-82 win over the Mavericks.

Fall, a native of Senegal, has had knocks against his mobility and endurance since his days at UCF, but that hasn’t deterred his NBA dreams. He’s continually grinded in the weight room to get into the best shape of his career so far.

During his Summer League campaign, Fall has looked more agile than usual and is as monstrous a rim protector as ever, recording a vicious highlight rejection in almost every game.

While there is still quite a bit of polishing to do on the 26-year-old giant’s game, Tacko Fall’s length and work ethic, his trademarks since his days with the Knights, are valuable assets for a Utah team that will need to shore up the missing hole in the middle of their defense.

