C.J. Walker Out of the Remainder of UCF Men’s Basketball Season

Forward C.J. Walker will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a leg injury, Men’s Basketball head coach Johnny Dawkins announced Sunday via UCF Athletics.

"We're disappointed that we won't have C.J. available for the remainder of the season," Dawkins said in the press release. "He's an extremely talented player that brings another dimension to our team and he's worked so hard to get back on the court. He'll now be able to focus on his rehab and getting himself back to 100% for next season."

In three seasons with the Knights, Walker is averaging 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. In four games in the 2022-23 season, he averaged 5.0 points and 3.5 boards.

Prior to UCF, he played high school basketball in multiple Florida schools, most recently Oak Ridge. He was a five-star recruit and committed to the Oregon Ducks. He also had offers from the LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes, among many others.

After a season in the Pac 12, Walker transferred to UCF to be “close” to his family and friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He became the first five-star prospect to join the program.

UCF is 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the American Athletic Conference after defeating the SMU Mustangs 85-53 at home on Sunday. Notably, the team won the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in November, which included a victory over the future Big 12 foe Oklahoma State Cowboys.

