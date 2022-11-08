UCF Drops Double Overtime Thriller to UNC Ashville

The UCF Knights came out hot on offense, but so did the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. One player in particular absolutely torched the nets all game long.

That would be Drew Pember, a forward for the Bulldogs that went 12-of-21 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from behind the arc. He also knocked down 12-of-13 from the free throw line to finish with 40 points for the game.

Complementing Pember was guard Tajion Jones. He ripped the nets for 20 points himself, connecting on 7-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from behind the arc, plus 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. The Knights had their own weapons.

True freshman Taylor Hendricks played 39 minutes during his first official game as a Knight, and he delivered. 23 points from 10-of-19 shooting, five boards, two steals and three blocks. Talk about an impressive debut!

East Carolina transfer guard Brandon Suggs was just as impressive, playing 49 of the 50 minutes. He dropped in seven of his 15 shots for 16 total points, plus he added four rebounds, four steals and a block.

As for the action, it was an offensive display for the majority of the game.

A first half that ended with a 36-33 lead for UNC Asheville was just a glimpse of what was to come. Neither team could muster a huge rally to pull away. UCF did go on an 8-0 run to make it 55-47 with a C.J. Kelly layup at the 9:20 mark, but then the Knights went cold.

UCF then went four consecutive possessions without a hoop and it was quickly 55-54. The biggest disappointment, however, was not holding on for the win in regulation.

UCF went up 74-69 with 1:24 remaining, as Ithiel Horton drained a three point shot. 10 seconds later, Pember scored from in close to make it 74-71 and a one-possession game.

Pember then knocked down a clutch three to tie it up after UCF failed to score on its next possession. It was tied at 74 all.

Hendrick then showed he could be clutch despite his youth, hitting a jump shot with 17 seconds to go. UCF went up 76-74. Pember would not give in, however. He was fouled on the ensuing possession. He knocked in both free throws and overtime No. 1 was about to get going.

The first overtime was more back and forth action, and Hendricks actually came up big again with a bucket to tie it up at 86 all with just five seconds on the clock. On to the second overtime.

It looked like UCF was about to make a move away from UNC Asheville, as Horton’s basket with about 2:40 to go in the second overtime made it 91-87. UCF’s defense faltered after that though.

A layup and converted free throw from a bucket and foul shot made by UNC Asheville’s Jamon Battle once again tied the score, this time at 93 a piece. There was just 1:23 remaining.

That’s when the dagger went through the nets for UNC Asheville’s Fletcher Abee, a three point shot to make it 96-93. UCF would never tie the score again.

UCF fought valiantly but just could not pull it out. The next game for the Knights will be against an in-state foe, the Florida State Seminoles. The game will be played at Addition Financial Arena, and tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram