UCF Men’s Basketball Playing in Orange Bowl Classic

The UCF Men’s Basketball team is set to play the Missouri Tigers in the 28th annual AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Dec. 17 in Sunrise, Florida.

Announced on Monday, the matchup between the Knights and the Tigers will be part of the doubleheader that will include the Florida State Seminoles facing the St. John’s Red Storm.

This will be the second time UCF will play in The Classic, the first time being in 2010 when the Knights won 84-78 versus the Miami Hurricanes. The Classic is the only Division I basketball played in Broward County. The games will be played at the FLA Live Arena, with times still to be determined.

This tournament will be a chance for rising sophomore point guard Darius Johnson to definitively make it his team. He contributed to the UCF team more and more as the 2021-22 season progressed. After The Classic, Johnson and the Knights will begin conference play.

The Knights also announced their 2022-23 American Athletic Conference pairings, and Head Coach Johnny Dawkins and his team will face Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, Tulsa and Wichita State in home-away matchups. UCF will also play SMU just in Orlando and travel to New Orleans to face Tulane.

The UCF Men’s Basketball’ schedule is taking shape as the Knights will also be traveling to the Bahamas in November for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship , with them facing Oklahoma State in order to play the winner of DePaul vs. Santa Clara.

More details regarding the UCF’s 2022-23 schedule will be announced at a later date.

