Skip to main content

2 Knights Earn Nominations for NCAA Woman of the Year

Two UCF athletes up for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Two UCF athletes have been nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the association announced in a release.

Track & Field’s Cydni Turner and Volleyball’s McKenna Melville are among 577 student-athletes running for the award.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes female student-athletes “who exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers.”

2022 marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which bans sex-based discrimination in any educational program or activity that receives funding from the federal government. The NCAA said in a statement that the award is an important opportunity to honor and reflect on the impact of women on intercollegiate sports.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Turner and the 2022 Track & Field team swept the American Athletic Conference indoor and outdoor titles. In the classroom, she made the Dean’s List every semester and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science, according to UCF Athletics.

Melville, who is returning to UCF with an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, has played four seasons with the Knights as an outside hitter, winning the AAC title in all of them. She was also named the AAC Player of the Year twice.

In the next step of the selection, each conference will pick up to two members. Then, the Selection Committee will select 10 student-athletes from each division. The Top 30 will be honored and the main award will be given at the 2023 NCAA Convention in San Antonio in January.

Follow UCF Knights coverage at Inside The Knights on Facebook, @UCF_FanNation on Twitter, and ucf_insidetheknights on Instagram.

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
Football

UCF Linebackers, Who Steps Up?

By Brian Smith10 hours ago
Alex Freeland UCF Baseball - Drafted in 3rd Round of 2022 MLB Draft.
Baseball

Major League Baseball Draft: 3 Knights Selected

By Brian Smith22 hours ago
Matthew Lee Cole Scheider Marcus Tatum Mikey Keene
Football

UCF Fall Camp: Keene Versus Plumlee?

By Brian SmithJul 18, 2022
Javin Simpkins Running Back Miami (Fla.) Norland - 2023
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Notes, Under Armour Future 50

By Brian SmithJul 17, 2022
Knightro
College Football News

Opinion: Regarding UCF Joining the SEC

By Brian SmithJul 16, 2022
Isaiah Bowser Big Run vs Memphis
Football

Early UCF Schedule Look: Memphis Tigers

By Jack EdwardsJul 15, 2022
Josh Celiscar
Football

UCF Player Profile: DE Josh Celiscar

By Brian SmithJul 15, 2022
Ryan O'Keefe UCF
Football

UCF and SMU Passing Attacks Possess Playmakers

By Andrew JohnsonJul 14, 2022