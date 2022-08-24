Skip to main content

3 UCF Men’s Soccer Players Named to AAC Preseason Team, Knights Voted to Finish Second

Lucca Dourado, Anderson Rosa and Gino Vivi lead UCF Men’s Soccer.

Three Men’s Soccer Knights were voted to the American Athletic’s Preseason All-Conference Team, while UCF was also picked to finish second in the AAC following via the preseason coaches’ poll.

Forward Lucca Dourado was unanimously selected to the Preseason Team after finishing his sophomore year with 13 goals, ranking in the top 10 in the nation. In 2021, he was also a unanimous First Team All-AAC.

Defender Anderson Rosa and forward Gino Vivi complete the trio of Knights honored. Rosa, a Preseason Second Team member, was named to the Second Team All-AAC last season after playing and starting in all of UCF’s 17 matches in his sophomore year.

A Preseason Third Team honoree, Vivi enters his senior year after also earning Second Team All-AAC honors and being named college’s soccer’s No. 18 player by the end of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a team, the Knights are listed only behind Tulsa in the poll. The Golden Hurricane received 81 points while the Black & Gold got 66.

In 2021, the Knights finished with a 9-8 record, including 6-4 in conference play. UCF ended up losing in the AAC Championship Game to No. 2 Tulsa.

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

UCF Knights
Football

UCF Football: What are the Goals for 2022?

By Jack Edwards
John Rhys Plumlee UCF Quarterback
Football

John Rhys Plumlee's First UCF Press Conference as QB1

By Brian Smith
Tre Nixon
Football

Can Former Knight Tre Nixon Make the Patriots’ Roster?

By Jack Edwards
Ryan O'Keefe 2021 Gasparilla Bowl - UCF 29 Florida 17
College Football News

Season Predictions: UCF, Florida, FSU and Miami

By Brian Smith
John Rhys Plumlee Quarterback UCF Knights - 2022 fall camp media day
Football

Gus Malzahn Names John Rhys Plumlee UCF’s Starting Quarterback

By Brian Smith
Gabe Davis Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills
Football

Can Gabe Davis Help the Buffalo Bills Win Their First Super Bowl?

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights
Football

UCF HC Gus Malzahn Press Conference

By Brian Smith
Troy Ford, Jr. Lienbacker Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School - 2023
Football Recruiting

Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

By Brian Smith