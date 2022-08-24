3 UCF Men’s Soccer Players Named to AAC Preseason Team, Knights Voted to Finish Second

Three Men’s Soccer Knights were voted to the American Athletic’s Preseason All-Conference Team, while UCF was also picked to finish second in the AAC following via the preseason coaches’ poll.

Forward Lucca Dourado was unanimously selected to the Preseason Team after finishing his sophomore year with 13 goals, ranking in the top 10 in the nation. In 2021, he was also a unanimous First Team All-AAC.

Defender Anderson Rosa and forward Gino Vivi complete the trio of Knights honored. Rosa, a Preseason Second Team member, was named to the Second Team All-AAC last season after playing and starting in all of UCF’s 17 matches in his sophomore year.

A Preseason Third Team honoree, Vivi enters his senior year after also earning Second Team All-AAC honors and being named college’s soccer’s No. 18 player by the end of the season.

As a team, the Knights are listed only behind Tulsa in the poll. The Golden Hurricane received 81 points while the Black & Gold got 66.

In 2021, the Knights finished with a 9-8 record, including 6-4 in conference play. UCF ended up losing in the AAC Championship Game to No. 2 Tulsa.

