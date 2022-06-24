UCF Volleyball Releases 2022 Schedule

The UCF Volleyball team looks forward to continuing its historic run after releasing its 2022 schedule on Friday.

The UCF Knights Volleyball team has some intriguing matchups this next season, including facing two Big 12 opponents in Kansas and Kansas State. The season will consist of 28 total matches, with 20 being against American Athletic Conference teams. The list includes four matchups against teams that made into the last NCAA Tournament.

"This year, we really took an in-depth look at how we can put ourselves in the best position to earn a national seed if we are deserving," Head Coach Todd Dagenais said of the upcoming volleyball schedule.

The Knights will open their season by hosting Syracuse and Kansas State in the UCF Challenge on Sept. 2-3. They will then host the UCF Invitational featuring the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, Miami and the University of Illinois-Chicago on Sept. 9-11.

Their final regular season tournament will be the Jayhawk Classic, facing the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the Big 12 host Kansas and Lipscomb University.

After winning the American Athletic Conference title for the past four years, UCF’s in-conference journey starts on the road against Memphis on Sept. 23. The War on I-4 matchups against USF will be at home on Oct. 19 and in Tampa on Nov. 9, with the Knights looking forward to extending their 18-win streak against the Bulls. The Black and Gold will conclude its regular season versus Houston at The Venue.

Last season, UCF finished with an overall record of 27-7, including a 19-1 in the AAC, earning the conference title and a bid to the national tournament. The Knights made it to the second round before losing to UCLA 3-2.

Here is the full 2022 UCF Volleyball schedule .

Inside The Knights: Facebook - Twitter - YouTube - Spotify - Apple - Instagram