UCF Volleyball is Going Dancing

ORLANDO – UCF Volleyball finished the season as the hottest team in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The Knights finished their season 26-6 overall and 19-1 in the AAC capping off their regular season with 15 straight wins.

The Knights had six straight sweeps until their final regular season game against Houston when it seemed like their winning streak was about to come to an end. The Knights went down two sets to none but came back to win three straight sets to win the match and keep their win streak alive.

UCF will be led by their star outside hitter McKenna Melville who leads the nation with 578 kills and is seventh in the nation with 4.98 kills per set. Melville is one of the top players in the AAC, earning six AAC Offensive Player of the Week awards. In the 2020-2021 year, Melville was named the AAC Player of the Year and was unanimously named to the AAC First Team All-Conference.

UCF Volleyball earned an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament by winning the AAC volleyball title on senior night against Temple with two games left in the regular season. This was the Knights fourth straight AAC title.

The Knights will take their winning streak into the NCAA tournament as they face Pepperdine, who has a 22-5 overall record and is also riding a four-game win streak. Pepperdine was 14-4 in conference play and finished the season in the top 25. The Knights start their NCAA tournament run on December 3rd in Los Angeles, California.