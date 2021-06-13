UCF Football Bounce House Weekend Recruiting Notes: Defensive Ends

After hosting 33 prospects for unofficial and official visits, here are defensive end recruiting notes from UCF football’s Bounce House Weekend.

After a fun-filled weekend with contests like cornhole, as well as a cake eating contest, a pie eating contest, and a watermelon eating contest, the UCF football program concluded its first big recruiting weekend under the direction of Head Coach Gus Malzahn. From the initial comments by recruits, as well as their Twitter feeds, it’s safe to say the Knights did quite well.

For starters, one of the biggest priorities from Bounce House Weekend would be finding defensive stalwarts. Whether it’s cornerbacks, linebackers or defensive linemen, the UCF coaching staff and support staff rolled out the red carpet for some of the nation’s top defensive prospects.

For this report, it’s concentrated towards defensive ends, so here’s a tweet from Keahnist Thompson, a defensive end from Lakeland (Fla.) High School:

That tweet tells the tale. One of Thompson’s high school teammates, offensive tackle Miguel Maldonado, already pledged to the Knights and would love for his high school teammate to also be his college teammate. Further, the UCF football program would love to build a pipeline from Polk County, Fla. to the UCF campus. Thompson would be another excellent building block.

2022 Defensive End Prospect Keahnist Thompson, Lakeland (Fla.) High School Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

The Knights are battling several programs for Thompson’s signature, including teams that are really coming after Thompson hard, like Texas, Alabama and Miami. From all indications, Thompson really enjoyed his trip to UCF and the Knights will be a prime factor in his decision. Sticking with edge defenders, another Floridian is quite high on the Knights.

Micah Pollard is one of the Jacksonville, Fla. area’s best prospects regardless of class or position. He already made the long haul to Ann Arbor, Mich. last weekend to take an official visit to the Wolverines, and enjoyed himself quite a bit. After visiting Michigan, UCF was next up for an official visit from June 11-13.

Inside The Knights was able to gain one valuable quote from Pollard as it relates to comparing Michigan and UCF.

"UCF and Michigan, They are about Even." -- Micah Pollard

Keep in mind that this information is the same day an official visit concluded. He’s still in the moment. Regardless, that quote is a great sign that UCF is in the thick of the race for Pollard just like it is for Thompson.

Pollard has well over 30 scholarship offers, and could end up at one of several programs. For now, his Twitter status is another great indicator of where the Knights stand with the talented prospect from Bartram Trail High School.

Another defensive end that UCF football made inroads with would be Khurtiss Perry. The talented prospect from Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossings has a who’s-who list of offers including UCF, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

While the competition will certainly be stiff, Perry and his mother truly enjoyed the trip. Because he took an unofficial visit, the next task for the UCF football program will be bringing Perry back for an official visit.

There’s still quite a few players to check in with as they fly or drive back to their homes throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama, and Inside The Knights will continue to provide information about every prospect it learns about. Speaking of news, look for articles with interviews from two additional Bounce House Weekend unofficial visitors. Those prospects would be class of 2023 defensive end Kaven Call from Apopka (Fla.) High School, and class of 2023 offensive tackle Payton Kirkland from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips. Articles will be up later tonight and tomorrow morning.

Recent UCF Recruiting Articles:

UCF Football Recruiting Looking for Versatile Linebackers

33 Prospects Make Visits to UCF Football

UCF Football’s Alabama Prep Connections Will Pay Dividends

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation