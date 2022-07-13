UCF Prospect Daidren Zipper 1-on-1 Interview

The UCF Knights are continuing to recruit the top prospects from Central Florida. One of the key programs that UCF has been successful at recruiting so far would be Lakeland, a program that’s rich in Florida prep football history with State Championships in 1986, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2018.

After landing defensive end Keahnist Thompson from the 2022 recruiting class, UCF is now after wide receiver Daidren Zipperer. He’s one of the primary weapons for the Dreadnaughts as they head into the 2022 football season.

Daidren Zipperer during Lakeland's seven-on-seven competition with Plant City. Brian Smith

After yesterday’s seven-on-seven work with nearby Plant City HIgh School, here’s what he said during an interview with Inside The Knights .

Question: Alright, what’s your current height and weight?

Zipperer: “Uh, 6’0” ½, 170 (pounds).”

Question: Are you going to play any defense this season or just offense?

Zipperer: “Just offense, just offense.”

Question: Give the rundown on the recruiting situation. Which schools have you officially visited?

Zipperer: “Pitt, uh, University of Pittsburgh and UCF. Those are the only two.”

Question: Do you have any official visits planned for the future?

Zipperer: “Sometime in September, we haven’t gotten a specific date yet, but it will be the University of South Carolina sometime in September. I would have two more (official visits), so I will just plan as I go (after South Carolina).”

Question: Which coach or coaches do you have the best personal relationship with regardless of the school?

Zipperer: “I would say, as of now, Coach (Tiquan) Underwood from Pitt. He is keeping in touch with me every day.

USF and UCF too. They’re isn’t just one (school). They are all coming after me.”

Question: What about the recruiting process in general? Do you have a timeline to make a decision?

Zipperer: “Uh, I would say September.”

Question: That’s the goal?

Zipperer: “Late September, early October.”

Question: Anything you are specifically looking for from a school like academics, the student body?

Zipperer: “For the school, I would say the relationship with the coaches and the players. To me, that’s the most important because I have to know what I'm coming into. I want them to know how I am and I want to know them personally. Not just over the phone talking.

“I want to know how you are as a coach, and I want to know the players because that’s who I am going to be around. See how they vibe and stuff like that.”

Question: What do you want to do for a specific wide receiver position, slot, outside? What do you want to do?

Zipperer: “Really, it doesn’t matter what I do. Whatever helps the team win. I could play both so I love playing both.

“That’s what college coaches say. They like that I can play both. They like how I can play slot, and how I can flex out and play outside because I’m long enough, tall enough. So, I like both.”

Question: What do you need to work on most between now and the time you get to college to make an impact at the FBS level?

Zipperer: “I would say, being more patient with myself. Let everything flow, let it come. When it comes to working out, just be patient.

“I workout every day, but don’t be too hard on myself. I get a little too anxious. Go with the flow.”

