A Different Perspective: Interview with WWE Wrestler Titus O'Neil, and His Son, T.J. Bullard

Father and son both shed some light about why T.J. selected UCF, what positions T.J. could play, and what separates T.J. from many other athletes.

One of the unique aspects of T.J. Bullard committing to UCF would be his father’s perspective about his football upbringing, and what he expects of his son. For some perspective, Thaddeus Bullard was a big-time high school recruit himself. Playing for Live Oak (Fla.) Suwanee, Bullard earned offers from numerous programs across the country before settling on the University of Florida.

After his college football and NFL careers concluded, he went into professional wrestling and is a part of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), an incredibly successful professional wrestling organization. Now he’s likely more well known for his exploits inside a wrestling ring than he is as a college or professional football player. That’s where the name Titus O’Neil stems from, the name Mr. Bullard utilizes inside the world of wrestling.

Shannon Heupel, USA Today

While a giant inside the ropes, he is a father and good human being. A gentle giant, if one will. Mr. Bullard, the father that enjoys his time with his two sons as much as anything, took the time to discuss his thoughts about his son T.J. committing to UCF, his skills, and how he taught his son as he was growing up, with Inside The Knights. Mr. Bullard also handed the phone to his son for a short interview as well, which follows Mr. Bullard’s comments.

What do you like about your son as compared to a year ago? How has he developed as a football player?

“Well, T.J. has always been more mature than his age,” Mr. Bullard began. “That’s, you know, I’ve just always enjoyed seeing him, you know, continue to be the same kid that’s always starving for information. Working hard, you know, in various different ways whether it’s with training or working with a sport psychologist about how to gain an edge, or just randomly talking to professional athletes or entertainers that are obviously at the highest level.

“He’s always been a kid with a high IQ for wanting to be a great human being, and that’s why I think ultimately, you know, why he’s become a better football player. And, he will continue to become a great football player. Because he wants to be the best, and a lot of people are going to say they want to be the best but don’t put in the effort in doing so. He has literally shown to me over the last year that he’s willing to invest in himself and he got a job, you know, and put some of his money towards the things that he wanted to utilize to make him a better overall athlete. Not just a football player.”

That’s really rare for a kid to be that mature.

“Yeah, since T.J. was like 5-years old, he’s always been playing up with teams that are older than him. He’s always been around older kids, per se. He’s just matured so much faster than most kids his age.

“He just turned 17 here recently, and uh, you know he carries the wisdom of a 20-year old. There are a lot of things that are developed into a 19 or 20-year old. That’s part of the process of going to college you know? Learning how to train differently, being in different environments. I think that his high school at Berkeley Prep, his (Head) Football Coach, Coach Ciao, he’s done an amazing job of expanding a team-first concept, but also an individual being the best individual he can be. The best human being that he can be.

"If he’s the best human being, that’s what we practice in my family, on a consistent basis, being a great human being.”

Mr. Bullard then expanded with a concept that he truly values.

“Relationships will come, opportunities will come, but if you are not a good human being those things will diminish in a heartbeat. Beyond being his father, I’m just honored to be his father because he’s a great human being, him and my other son, Titus.”

When did you start noticing T.J. making plays because it literally seems like he’s always Johnny on the spot. Literally, he always seems to be around the football.

“One of the reasons is the way he runs to the ball. The second part is, he’s really fearless when it comes to contact. You know there are a lot of guys that shy away from that stuff. I think part of that is he played a lot of wide receiver, a lot of plays on the offensive side of the ball when he was younger...I helped him operate in space, maneuver around people to make plays.

“He’s always been a playmaker. He’s always been one of those kids that, you know, you don’t have to tell them more than one time how to do something. Once he learns and knows he just goes. To me, that’s what the ultimate football player is. If you have to coach a guy through every single step you probably don’t have a real good football player. Because good football players are going to make some plays on their own. No technique, no instinct, just make plays.”

As for UCF, what position have they discussed T.J. playing?

“We actually went over all of that this morning. They are looking at him as a Moneybacker.

Is that like the hybrid spot?

“Yes, yes.”

One last question for you about your son. What does T.J. weigh right now?

“Um, 185. Yep, 185.”

I thought he weighed more than that.

“Nope. 185. He’ll get there (to where he needs to be to play college linebacker), but right now he’s 185.”

Mr. Bullard then handed the phone to his son, T.J. Bullard.

Why UCF, and why not somebody else?

“UCF is where I felt like home was at, '' the younger Bullard admitted. “I really liked coach T-Will, and the whole defensive staff in general. And (UCF Head) Coach (Gus) Malzahn.

"If Alabama offered me tomorrow, I would still want UCF.”

Growing up, you played some offense. When did you transition to playing defense?

“Defense has always been my main position, but I did play receiver in eighth grade. Um, I still play receiver a little bit, but defense, defense is my love. Defense is my forte.”

Any goals as far as getting bigger, weight room numbers or anything like that?

“No, just keep working hard, and everything will work out. The goal is always to dominate and win a state championship. I play the best that I can play.”

Did you take any other visits?

“I went to Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Charlotte for unofficial visits.”

Only official visit was UCF, right?

“Only official was UCF, yes.”

Your dad said that Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams would start you out at the Moneybacker position. Did he say anything else about positions?

“Well, he said I could play the Knight position and the Moneybacker position, but most likely the Moneybacker.”

Okay, the Knight position, is that the weak side linebacker, or what is that?

“Well, the Knight is the nickel safety.”

Okay, what’s the moneybacker then? Is that the guy that lines up over the slot, or…?

“Over the tight end, and slot receivers.”

Final Thoughts

It’s great to gain the perspective of a big-time athlete such as Mr. Bullard, especially when it’s regarding his own son. It was awesome to gain Mr. Bullard's experiences with T.J. and how they will impact T.J. once he places a UCF jersey on his body.

As for T.J. himself, he’s very down to earth. Nothing given, just wants to earn it. He could care no less that his dad is a WWE superstar. He’s just Thaddeus Bullard’s son, and he’s cool with that.