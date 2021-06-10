More Recruiting Updates: Running Backs Jamie Felix and Jordan McDonald Visited UCF

UCF football brought in two top running backs on Wednesday. Here’s a look at their recruitments and what it means for UCF football recruiting.

As noted multiple times by Inside The Knights earlier this week, there are going to be several unofficial visitors coming to Orlando. That’s certainly the case, but it’s more a matter of when as opposed to if a prospect visits. One running back was expected Tuesday but his baseball schedule interrupted his unofficial visit schedule.

UCF did in fact host 2022 running back recruit Jamie Felix this week, it just happened a day later than originally expected. The 5’9” 190 pound prospect hails from Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County.

Felix is the classic running back that makes defenders miss, follows his blocks well with excellent vision, creates yardage after contact, and can turn the corner and out run a defender with the angle. Last season was a challenge for Felix, however, as he was battling a hamstring injury.

That did not stop Felix from playing. Further, Felix still returned kicks. He’s a true ball player that gives it his all and his toughness is to be applauded. He still accounted for 351 yards and four rushing touchdowns as a junior. His sophomore season, when Felix was more capable of making big plays due to better health, produced 1,124 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Felix's sophomore film

Inside The Knights believes that Felix is vastly underrated by the so-called recruiting services. He has a chance to be a very good college running back. It will be interesting to see this young man play his senior year of high school after rehabbing his hamstring. Another Peach State running back also came to UCF Wednesday.

Jordan McDonald is one of the top 2022 running backs in Georgia, and the 6’1”, 220 pound talent plays for Milton (Ga.) High School, just north of Atlanta. Last season, McDonald rushed for 1,338 yards and 24 touchdowns.

McDonald is being recruited by numerous programs, and has one official visit set up to Tennessee (June 11). The Knights would love to land McDonald, but first UCF needs to host McDonald for an official visit.

On Wednesday, McDonald trekked to Orlando to see what the Knights were all about. Here are two great photos of McDonald while visiting UCF football:

McDonald “Has been here all day” Inside The Knights learned from its sources Wednesday evening, and hopefully that time spent at the UCF campus transitions into another visit for McDonald down the line. That would be an official visit to UCF.

Some of the scholarship offers for McDonald include UCF, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville and South Carolina. Here’s McDonald’s junior film, and it tells the tale as to why programs are recruiting this young man.

Jordan McDonald's junior film

He's a powerfully built player with speed. That's a combination that attracts college coaches from far and wide, and it's why McDonald will likely continue to pick up scholarship offers.

Final Thoughts

It’s still early in the recruiting process, but bringing in Felix and McDonald allows the prospects, their families, and the UCF football coaching staff to get to know one another. These unofficial visits are invaluable for both parties.

Now UCF needs to bring these two back for official visits. Until then, UCF Running Back Coach Tim Harris, Jr., Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the entire UCF coaching staff must be happy to bring in two excellent running backs for unofficial visits that can provide immediate help once they enroll as college freshmen.

Recruiting Updates: Inside The Knights will be revealing the rest of the prospects its learned will visit for Bounce House Weekend over the course of the next 24-36 hours. Stay locked in to Inside The Knights homepage for recruiting updates regarding several top prospects being recruited by the Knights.

