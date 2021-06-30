Sports Illustrated home
Lakeland High School Football Standout Keahnist Thompson Commits to UCF

Keahnist Thompson is now a Knight. The UCF football program landed a major commitment over traditional college football powers Alabama, Texas, and Miami.
Author:
Publish date:

Football is won in the trenches, and today Keahnist Thompson became a part of UCF’s future along the defensive line with his verbal commitment. He’s commitment No. 7 for UCF, and he’s the second defensive end in the class to pledge to the Knights. He joins Jamaal Johnson as the second defensive end to select UCF.

Thompson officially visited UCF (June 11), Miami (June 18), and Texas (June 25) prior to making his UCF commitment. He also earned offers from Ole Miss, Florida, Southern Cal, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Nebraska, Florida State, Auburn and Texas A&M among others.

Thompson’s commitment helps to solidify UCF as a rising recruiting power, and one that can recruit with any program in the country. Further, landing a truly top-notch defensive end, a pivotal position that major programs go out their way to land, is a feather in the cap for the UCF coaching staff as they look to fill out their defensive recruiting class.

Thompson is 6’4”, 240-pounds, and hails from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, the same school that produced UCF offensive tackle commitment Miguel Maldonado. UCF has been recruiting Polk County, where Lakeland, Fla. is located, very hard since Head Coach Gus Malzahn took over in Orlando. The hard work from everyone inside the UCF football office obviously paid off withMaldonado’s and now Thompson’s commitment.

Inside The Knights will have a full film breakdown of Thompson’s game later this evening.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation

