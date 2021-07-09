Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballFootball RecruitingCollege Football NewsHigh School Football
Search

UCF Lands Talented Cornerback Nikai Martinez

The UCF football program added a big-time commitment from Nikai Martinez, one of the best cornerbacks from the state of Florida.
Author:
Publish date:

The Knights are adding a really good defensive prospect with the addition of Nikai Martinez from Apopka (Fla.) High School. UCF won out over offers from many other programs including South Carolina and Florida, and today Martinez announced his commitment to the Knights.

As UCF begins to build its defensive secondary the way that Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams would like to have it built, Martinez will be a valuable asset. He’s a cornerback, but he also possesses additional skills.

This is a young man that can play nickel cornerback, field cornerback, or boundary cornerback. It just depends on where the Knights need him to play. With UCF’s needs in the secondary, he will likely be a player that comes in and competes for immediate playing time.

Nikai Martinez, Cornerback, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Nikai Martinez, Cornerback, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Now, the question becomes will that playing come strictly at one cornerback position or will Coach Williams and his defensive staff move Martinez around? That answer will play itself out after Martinez officially arrives as a UCF football player during the spring practice sessions. With that being said, it’s always good to know Martinez can fill in to play different roles. Look for a film review of Martinez on Saturday from Inside The Knights.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation

Related Article

UCF Football Recruiting: Decision Day for Nikai Martinez

DA67C0C6-3F6F-4B67-94DC-F62E315AC86A
Football Recruiting

UCF Lands Talented Cornerback Nikai Martinez

40FD24EB-D710-4385-9010-DB1E57F83908
Football Recruiting

UCF Football Recruiting: Decision Day for Nikai Martinez

UCF Red, Whit & Blue
College Football News

College Football’s Best Helmets: UCF Proves to be Among Nation’s Best

Kintavious Williams and Bo Hughley - Langston Hughes
Football Recruiting

Scouting Updates from Georgia: Langston Huges and Creekside

Bentavious Thompson
Football

Analyzing Dillon Gabriel and Bentavious Thompson, Based on PFF's Preseason Selections

2FB4879B-9A1C-4F80-9244-0DBB8C06E694
Football Recruiting

Photographs, Videos, and Commentary about the First Three Days of Scouting Georgia

98568AB9-3B40-4F3D-BDB0-C31FBD6B929B
Football Recruiting

Interview with UCF Football Prospect Tyrus Washington

Tyrus Washington
Football Recruiting

How Georgia High School Football Supplements UCF's Florida Recruiting