UCF Lands Talented Cornerback Nikai Martinez

The UCF football program added a big-time commitment from Nikai Martinez, one of the best cornerbacks from the state of Florida.

The Knights are adding a really good defensive prospect with the addition of Nikai Martinez from Apopka (Fla.) High School. UCF won out over offers from many other programs including South Carolina and Florida, and today Martinez announced his commitment to the Knights.

As UCF begins to build its defensive secondary the way that Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams would like to have it built, Martinez will be a valuable asset. He’s a cornerback, but he also possesses additional skills.

This is a young man that can play nickel cornerback, field cornerback, or boundary cornerback. It just depends on where the Knights need him to play. With UCF’s needs in the secondary, he will likely be a player that comes in and competes for immediate playing time.

Nikai Martinez, Cornerback, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Now, the question becomes will that playing come strictly at one cornerback position or will Coach Williams and his defensive staff move Martinez around? That answer will play itself out after Martinez officially arrives as a UCF football player during the spring practice sessions. With that being said, it’s always good to know Martinez can fill in to play different roles. Look for a film review of Martinez on Saturday from Inside The Knights.

