Knights Add Speed at Linebacker with Local Prospect

UCF Football added another player to the 2022 recruiting class by gaining the commitment of Kameron Moore.

There are certain prospects that fit a program far better than other programs. In the case of Kameron Moore, a prospect that attends Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, speed would be his best attribute.

That’s why UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams liked Moore during a June UCF Football camp. Moore fits Coach Williams’ schemes well; attacking the line of scrimmage in an effort to create negative plays against the opposing offense.

The 6’0”, 200-pound linebacker was an integral part of Seminole’s 2020 8A State Championship run, and his speed allowed him to make plays against some of Florida’s best running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. Many linebackers do not possess the speed to stay with fast offensive skill talent quite the way Moore does. He’s a unique prospect.

