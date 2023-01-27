Friday UCF Recruiting Notes

Article photo of elite prospect Kam Davis; photo shot in 2022 by Brian Smith.

Just wanted to list a few of the prospects that will be coming to Orlando this weekend to compete in the Pylon 7v7 tournament, and then mention some of the key recruiting targets for UCF during today’s junior day event.

Let’s start with the Pylon tournament.

One of the best talent-producing seven-on-seven organizations in Dixie comes from Tight Action. Organization leader Harrison Smith has another elite group of players. Here are some of the prospects he’s bringing down from Georgia and north Florida for the tournament as well as to see the Knights.

Kam Davis, RB/ATH, Albany (Ga.) Dougherty - 2024

KingJoseph Edwards, DE, Buford (Ga.) High School - 2024

Samarian Robinson, LB, Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln - 2024

Antavious Murphy, ATH, Bainbridge (Ga.) High School - 2024

Maurice Davis, DE, Albany (Ga.) Dougherty - 2024

Nehemiah Chandler, CB, Quincy (Fla.) Munroe - 2024

Daylen Green, ATH, Quincy (Fla.) Munroe - 2024

Hylton “Drake” Stubbs, S, Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin - 2025

Corbyn Fordham, TE, Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School - 2026

All of the above listed players have Power 5 offers, and several of them are truly national recruits.

There will be numerous big-time seven-on-seven organizations that bring their prospects to UCF this weekend. South Florida Express and 24K are two of the other national brands that are stopping by UCF with their prospects. It’s a big deal for the Knights and their recruiting efforts. That’s also the case for what’s happening with the junior day event.

Gus Malzahn and the Knights will be hosting numerous prospects today. They come from mainly the state of Florida, as well as Georgia and Alabama. Here are a handful of the prospects to know, among numerous others, from the greater Orlando area.

They are being featured because the Knights have truly been trying to keep the very best to stay in their home city and play for the Knights.

Sincere Edwards, DE, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva - UCF commitment - 2024

Cai Bates, CB, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - 2024

Brandon Jacob, S, Orlando (Fla.) Evans - 2024

Jalon Thompson, S, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia - 2024

Rashad Johnson, Jr., DB/ATH, Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter - 2025

Ethan Pritchard, DB, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2024

Joshua Alexander-Felton, DL, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - 2024

Trever Jackson, QB, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange - 2024

Jordyn Bridgewater, WR, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange - 2024

Michael Key, WR, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2024

