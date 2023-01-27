Friday UCF Recruiting Notes
Article photo of elite prospect Kam Davis; photo shot in 2022 by Brian Smith.
Just wanted to list a few of the prospects that will be coming to Orlando this weekend to compete in the Pylon 7v7 tournament, and then mention some of the key recruiting targets for UCF during today’s junior day event.
Let’s start with the Pylon tournament.
One of the best talent-producing seven-on-seven organizations in Dixie comes from Tight Action. Organization leader Harrison Smith has another elite group of players. Here are some of the prospects he’s bringing down from Georgia and north Florida for the tournament as well as to see the Knights.
Kam Davis, RB/ATH, Albany (Ga.) Dougherty - 2024
KingJoseph Edwards, DE, Buford (Ga.) High School - 2024
Samarian Robinson, LB, Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln - 2024
Antavious Murphy, ATH, Bainbridge (Ga.) High School - 2024
Maurice Davis, DE, Albany (Ga.) Dougherty - 2024
Nehemiah Chandler, CB, Quincy (Fla.) Munroe - 2024
Daylen Green, ATH, Quincy (Fla.) Munroe - 2024
Hylton “Drake” Stubbs, S, Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin - 2025
Corbyn Fordham, TE, Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School - 2026
All of the above listed players have Power 5 offers, and several of them are truly national recruits.
Read More
There will be numerous big-time seven-on-seven organizations that bring their prospects to UCF this weekend. South Florida Express and 24K are two of the other national brands that are stopping by UCF with their prospects. It’s a big deal for the Knights and their recruiting efforts. That’s also the case for what’s happening with the junior day event.
Gus Malzahn and the Knights will be hosting numerous prospects today. They come from mainly the state of Florida, as well as Georgia and Alabama. Here are a handful of the prospects to know, among numerous others, from the greater Orlando area.
They are being featured because the Knights have truly been trying to keep the very best to stay in their home city and play for the Knights.
Sincere Edwards, DE, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva - UCF commitment - 2024
Cai Bates, CB, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - 2024
Brandon Jacob, S, Orlando (Fla.) Evans - 2024
Jalon Thompson, S, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia - 2024
Rashad Johnson, Jr., DB/ATH, Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter - 2025
Ethan Pritchard, DB, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2024
Joshua Alexander-Felton, DL, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - 2024
Trever Jackson, QB, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange - 2024
Jordyn Bridgewater, WR, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange - 2024
Michael Key, WR, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2024
