Scouting New UCF RB Offer Chris Wheatley-Humphrey

One of the positions that UCF did not recruit from its class of 2023 was running back.

There was not a big need with such a deep depth chart that included players like RJ Harvey, Johnny Richardson, and Jordan McDonald, with all three of them having eligibility through at least the 2023 season.

Not signing a running back does mean that a top running back will be needed within the 2024 recruiting class, however. One of the prospects the Knights just offered would be an excellent recruit to sign.

Chris Wheatley-Humphrey played for Hollywood (Fla.) South Broward High School last fall and just transferred to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard. That happened after the Panthers lost top-notch running back Chris Johnson to graduation and he signed with Miami.

Johnson's departure, along with his verified 10.45 100 meter time, will not be easy to overcome. Wheatley-Humphrey will be a similar style of player that can create big plays much like Johnson did for Dillard, however.

From watching his junior film, seeing the 6-foot and 185-pound Wheatley-Humphrey run by defenders like they were stuck in the mud was eye-opening. His burst catches one’s attention first, and he knows how to throttle down and restart after a defender goes past him. The vision was obvious from the film as well.

Wheatley-Humphrey often changed direction when the original hole was not present, and then created a play with his own abilities by seeing whatever was available and exploiting it.

For anyone that watched his clips above, it’s obvious that Wheatley-Humphrey provided big-time open-field speed. That was the clincher. He’s a bona fide top talent with the ability to be a highly productive Power 5 football player.

UCF was able to get involved with his recruitment early, and that should aid the Knights as they build a relationship with him before most other schools do.

Louisville also offered on Jan. 18, and one should expect Wheatley-Humphrey’s scholarship offer total to grow quickly. He’s too good of a prospect for most schools that need a burner at running back to pass on.

Inside The Knights will have several more film reviews of top prospects over the course of the year. The class of 2024 has just started to get going.

