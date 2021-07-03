Scouting Trip Begins: Inside The Knights Hitting Georgia, Alabama, and Florida

Finding the best high school football prospects means driving to see the best talent first hand. Inside The Knights began the journey Friday evening, and will be on the road for a week to see some of the best high school talent in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

Excellent scouting commands continuous evaluations. The more times a person watches a prospect, the more likely it will be to understand what that prospect’s true talents would be. Take the following prospect, Davion Dozier, from Moody (Ala.) High School. Very few know about this young man, at least not yet. Watching the clip below where he goes to work against a top-notch cornerback and Auburn commitment Jarell Stinson proves to be impressive, but it’s far from a full evaluation.

That clip showed Dozier winning a couple of reps, but how many did Stinson win? That’s why it’s paramount to go and watch these young men compete right before one’s own eyes. The more chances to watch live competition the better it will be to evaluate a player.

Going to see Dozier, and several other Alabama prospects that may not be as well known will be important, just as an example. It’s valuable to learn more about Dozier and prospects in the surrounding towns and cities than what is currently known.

Dozier is a class of 2023 wide receiver listed at 6’4”, 195-pounds. Seeing a player up close not only allows for a better testament to that prospect’s size, but how the prospect moves; his physical traits will be better defined from a first-hand evaluation. That’s how someone truly gains a better perspective of a recruit.

As the wheels turn over the course of this next week, the first stop will be Thomasville, Ga. There are two high schools -- Thomas County Central and Thomasville High School -- that seemingly always produce a few really good prospects. The classes of 2022 and 2023 will not be an exception for either school, and there’s even a 2025 prospect on the horizon that’s going to have as many offers as one can imagine, too.

For a quick preview of some of these young men, one can find their exploits on various seven-on-seven Twitter handles. Arguably the most well known in South Georgia would be 229 Elite 7v7.

229 Elite Twitter Profile

Some of the prospects that will be covered this afternoon also compete with this particular seven-on-seven organization and travel around the country to play. It’s a big part of recruiting evaluations, and it’s where many of the talented players were first seen by scouts. Here is one particular player that already blew up as a recruit, and plays for 229 Elite 7v7.

Adam Hopkins, Wide Receiver, 6’0”, 170-pounds, Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central - 2023

Hopkins is as natural a wide receiver as one will find for the class of 2023. Fluid body motion in-and-out of cuts, quick hands to snag a pass or fend off press coverage, speed to go deep, and a tremendous after-the-catch playmaker that consistently creates extra yardage when the football reaches his hands. Hopkins’ offer list helps to place his talents into perspective.

Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Minnesota, as well as the following offer:

Hopkins will continue to rack up the offers as his film circulates throughout college football recruiting offices and he continues to beat cornerbacks during one-on-one matchups at combines and camps. Hopkins earned a top performer recognition during the Atlanta Under Armour event earlier this spring, and it's no surprise. Here’s a look at his junior film.

Another prospect that plays for crosstown rival Thomasville High School is also a prospect to watch, but his recruit did not yet ascend to the level it likely should. This young man’s talents look good on film, and will be on display again later today.

Ricky Fulton, Running Back, 5’8”, 170-pounds, Thomasville (Ga.) High School - 2023

Fulton already displayed his toughness and running ability from his sophomore film (see below). Fulton provides the ability to make defenders miss in space and catch the football out of the backfield. Looking forward to watching this young man perform live today.

There will be several other prospects in attendance at today’s workout, and that’s what scouting should be all about: actually watching the prospects live. The film proves to be great, but there’s nothing like using one’s own eyes during a live workout.

Inside The Knights will be on the road for seven days to see prospects like the ones mentioned above, across Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Look for multiple updates on the site, as well as updates at the following Twitter handles to see videos and first-hand accounts of prospects that are or soon will be national recruits.

@fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation