Xavier Porter Gaining Recruiting Attention

Tampa Catholic’s Xavier Porter has earned multiple new offers.
Photo of Porter came from 2021.

One of the prospects that’s finally starting to pick up steam with college football coaches would be Xavier Porter from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic.

He’s a strong side defensive end that’s started to fill out and look the part of a future Power 5 football player. More importantly, it was obvious from watching him last fall during practices that Porter knew how to perform like one.

Porter’s power at the point of attack will likely lead him to being a strong side defensive end or possibly being a swing player at three-technique (defensive tackle) as well.

During the multiple practices I was at, Porter took coaching well. He also went for extra reps before practice even began with some of the other Catholic players. All that stated, the 6-foot-4 and 270-pound edge defender has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail of late.

Penn State and Oklahoma offered on Jan. 17, and Porter had already been extended offers from UCF, Florida State, Michigan, Iowa State, West Virginia, and Kansas among others.

Overall, Porter has been receiving a lot of attention from college coaches and for good reason. So have some of his teammates like offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis (had roughly 10 offers as a ninth grader and he’s still heavily recruited), and wide receiver Terrance Moore (Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State were recent offers) among other players from Tampa Catholic.

