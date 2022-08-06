Travis Williams Discusses Recruiting to Orlando and UCF

Each college football program has a different pitch to recruits as to why they should come to their school. Tradition, a particular style of play, and exposure are three of the prime topics that often come up during these conversations.

As for the UCF Knights and why they are being successful with their 2023 recruiting class , they certainly have their own set of advantages. Orlando is a vibrant city with numerous things to do. It's a well respected academic institution with a wide range of majors to select from. It’s also a beautiful campus. Heading off to the Big XII Conference in 2023 is also a primary recruiting advantage.

The list could continue with topics about weather and most of UCF’s prime targets being able to stay fairly close to home for college. Those are true as well. All of that stated, UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams commented on some of those topics during the 2022 fall camp media day event, but also added a key point to how that works.

The people inside the UCF Football program.

No program wins without quality people. The Knights are no exception. Bring in an excellent coaching staff, a great back office from the secretaries to the strength staff to the recruiting administration and beyond, and there’s a good reason for a prospect to want to attend school in Orlando.

Williams’ comments bring value not only for signing top-notch prospects but also how to keep long-lasting relationships after a player leaves UCF. It’s simple but absolutely on point as to why UCF is raising its talent level with top high school prospects.

He loves all the advantages of Orlando, most definitely. He still mentioned the people as a prime point as well. That’s not a coincidence. Here’s what Williams had to say:

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram