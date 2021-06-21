Recruiting News Following UCF's Prep Football Camp

UCF brought in another collection of football talent Sunday afternoon. There was plenty of talent on hand from the state of Florida, as well as from Georgia and Alabama.

Whenever UCF brings in talented prospects for high school football camps, certain players simply standout. Whether a known commodity or a prospect on the rise, a prospect that attends a camp has a chance to turn heads and earn attention.

The camp included prospects from the classes of 2022, 2023, and 2024. Here are a few of the prospects that balled out on Sunday, as well as a couple of unofficial visitors of note. Two big-time quarterbacks start off the list.

Malachi Singleton, QB, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb - 2023

This is a young man that’s used to being under fire. He plays on the north edge of Atlanta, and it proves to be one of the most competitive areas in America, year after year. Additionally, Singleton plays for Cam Newton’s seven-on-seven organization, so there’s no question the spotlight is something Singleton is accustomed to being in the middle.

The way Singleton threw the football Sunday, he lived up to the billing. The best way to describe Singleton’s performance would be on time, in rhythm, and with velocity. He also threw with touch when necessary. Perhaps the best part of the performance happened at the end of camp.

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn challenged a few players with the concept of it being third down and seven, and this next play is for the game. Singleton looked no different with his foot work or his delivery during that pass than any other on the day. He derived power from his hips and utilized a good over-the-top delivery to throw the football like every other time he spun it. That’s the mark of a good young signal caller.

Singleton is one of the nation’s top run-pass signal callers for 2023, and it’s for good reason. He’s a nightmare with his run-pass option ability, and he’s capable of sitting in the pocket and picking a team apart. In short, he’s a great fit for Coach Malzahn’s offense, and he’s also very comfortable with G.J. Kinne, the UCF Quarterback Coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator.

While there is a very long way to go with Singleton’s recruitment, he has several offers already including Louisville, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Miami, UCF, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech.

Singleton is also cousins with fellow class of 2023 prospect Creed Whittemore, who plays wide receiver for Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz. He was just offered by UCF today as well.

Whittemore is lightning quick, and he was one of Singleton’s favorite targets today. After watching him burn defensive back after defensive back, it’s no surprise. Perhaps the Knights will be able to reel in both prospects next fall.

Ethan Crawford, QB, Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest - 2023

Another talented young signal caller was on campus, and this young man lives five minutes from Alabama’s campus. He still made the trek from Tuscaloosa to Orlando, and he showed out as well.

Crawford is a dual-sport athlete, and his basketball skills are obvious with the way he moves in the pocket, and how limber and loose he looks when throwing the football. Crawford is another quarterback that can absolutely run the ball, as he’s physically capable of playing any skill position, but he has power behind his throws and he’s accurate.

Regardless of speed and overall athleticism, today’s college football demands an accurate passer. Crawford is really good. His offer list backs it up with scholarships already extended from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, UCF, Middle Tennessee State, Southern Miss, Kentucky and Maryland. Look for his offer list to expand quickly. Crawford is the real deal.

News and Notes

***If you need speed on defense, Florida has it in droves. Case in point, Andrew Harris and his twin brother Michael Harris have been regulars at UCF during the month of June, and the 2023 prospects were back again on Sunday showcasing their ability to run. They play linebacker for Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley, and either player is capable of being a college safety as well.

Watching them run and change direction signified just how much upside each player possesses. During linebacker drills, both proved they could plant a foot in the ground and change direction without a second step. Not all cornerbacks do this, let alone prospects that will play linebacker or safety at the college level.

***Although he did not compete, 2022 cornerback Nikai Martinez from Apopka (Fla.) High School once again came to the UCF campus to watch the action. Regardless of position, he’s one of UCF’s top overall targets.

***An all-around athlete that UCF is very high on would be Sylvester Smith from Munford (Ala.) High School. The 2023 prospect plays all over the field for Munford, and could project at safety, cornerback or move to offense and be a running back or wide receiver.

His exploits are why Georgia Tech, UCF, Georgia, Oklahoma, Maryland, Penn State, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Florida State and Nebraska already offered a scholarship. He’s high on the Knights, and really likes the UCF facilities. Definitely a player to watch for UCF moving forward.

***The Knights would love to flip the commitment of Randy Pittman. Currently committed to Florida State, the talented prospect from Panama City (Fla.) Mosley made the trip to Orlando.

The flex tight end is one of the Florida's best recruits for 2023, and he earned that moniker in large part because of his fantastic ability to make acrobatic catches. He was a tough matchup for defenders on Sunday, and certainly proved once again why he’s one of the best tight ends and best overall 2023 prospects in Florida. The Knights will be after Pittman until he signs with a college program.

A Couple of 2024 Prospects of Note

While very early, here are a few of the talented 2024 prospects to watch. UCF is doing its long-term due diligence, and that will help the recruiting cause down the line. The following tweets tell the tale.

This young man is a natural quarterback. What is it with Hawaii and signal callers anyway?

Bloomingdale will be receiving a really good young transfer. Jameer Grimsley is a wide receiver that could grow into a flex tight end. Regardless, he's a prospect to watch moving forward.

Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard always has players. Looks like another prospect is on the horizon.

Final Thoughts

It was a great camp once again, and several talented players made it out to compete from local high schools all the way to Alabama. UCF football recruiting is doing very well during the month of June, and that momentum does not appear to be slowing down.

