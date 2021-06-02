2022 offensive tackle prospect Leyton Nelson film evaluation

One of the best local talents that UCF football will be going after would be Nelson Nelson, a talented offensive lineman from Orlando.

One of the keys for UCF to recruit at a high level, is mining the local Orlando talent. Here’s a look at one of the Knight’s bigger (figuratively and literally) targets from a high school that’s close to the UCF campus. After watching his film multiple times, there’s much to like.

When searching for skill position talent, a true scout acknowledges that offensive tackle is and will be a skill position evaluation. In the case of 2022 Orlando (Fla.) Boone prospect Leyton Nelson, he’s definitely an athlete.

Yes, he’s an offensive tackle. Again, that’s a skill position; the way Nelson moves in space lends to that credence. The days of plodding offensive tackles and success on the gridiron concluded more than a decade ago. That’s why the 6’6”, 285-pound offensive tackle fits the mold of the modern era of football.

Playing in space is a must. Defending the edge against smaller, more agile defenders is the norm. Playing offensive tackle is quite a unique skill, and Nelson provides the attributes to continue to improve his craft and develop into a big-time college football player.

The Ability to Run and Strike in Space

The first thing to notice about Nelson would be his feet. That’s a good sign. Capable of running with a smooth gate, unlike many offensive linemen his age, Nelson explodes out of his stance after the snap of the football. During an outside wide receiver screen, his stride swallows up ground quickly, more like a tight end than an offensive tackle.

He quickly closes the distance between himself and the opposition. Most importantly, once Nelson reaches the defender, usually a cornerback or safety that’s smaller and quicker than him, he does not just lunge at the opposing player, but instead breaks down into a position to accurately strike and block. That’s not only athleticism, evidence of Nelson soaking up good coaching as well as a high football IQ have already shown to be present. Watching Nelson during a screen also shows long-term promise.

Being A True Athlete

When a college coach finds an offensive tackle that can run like Nelson, what usually follows is that same prospect being able to play low. The ability to bend is a valuable tool. To stay low enough to utilize his power, being able to consistently bend at the knees is more important than just about any natural skill. Nelson’s 2020 film shows his good leverage via his knee bend, and it will help him play right tackle or left tackle once he reaches college.

While Nelson’s technique needs to be continuously improved like any offensive lineman, his bend and overall athleticism allow him to do something that a football fan will often hear an offensive line coach state.

Run your feet!

That phrase means an offensive lineman, after contact with an opponent, needs to keep running while blocking to maximize how far and how fast the opposing player is moved out of the way. Nelson’s feet, with the help of his knee bend, move well after contact. As an additional point of Nelson’s physical skill, there was one play on his highlight film that displayed him running down the field and keeping up with skill players. This young man is truly a good athlete. Combining Nelson’s overall athleticism gives promise that he can develop into a really good college offensive lineman, and there’s still two key attributes to discuss.

Powerful Hands

While Nelson certainly knows how to play in space and utilize his athleticism to make a block, he will lay into an opposing defensive tackle or defensive end. That initial burst, that initial contact, it’s paramount to generating the most movement. Nelson can strike a defender and set the tone for the play.

He’s already a solid one-on-one drive blocker, as he does not just go out over his toes and lunge. That’s a common fault of young offensive linemen. He’s not yet a technician, per se, but Nelson does a nice job of staying with a solid base and striking his opponent after the whistle. Oftentimes, that’s half the battle. Stunning the opposing player can lead to a great block with continued technique through the whistle.

As Nelson continues to develop, utilizing his hands will still improve further. Where exactly to strike, how to anticipate counter moves from defensive linemen that disengage his hands, and taking the proper angles to maximize his blocks will all be better as time moves forward.

At this juncture, Nelson should be considered fairly balanced when comparing his run blocking and pass blocking, but those powerful hands will serve him well with both areas.

Nelson’s Frame Provides Unique Potential

This is the area where college coaches make their money. Projecting offensive tackles proves to be a tricky situation, year after year. Not only must one project a young man’s athleticism to determine if he’s best suited to play on the edge at offensive tackle versus being an interior offensive lineman, but can that player be really good as a run blocker and pass blocker on the edge? Can he grow into a 320-pound player that keeps his athleticism? Those are but two of the primary questions that need to be considered, but the subjective aspect also lends itself into the equation.

Part of this determination is based on attitude. Some talented offensive tackles play the right side -- generally designated for a power player -- because of his mean streak despite the ability to play left tackle and go up against the speed rushers. That’s probably a good way to project Nelson.

He possesses the feet to play left tackle, but he also possesses the physical nature to be a really good right tackle. Perhaps Nelson will play both at some point during his college career. He has the skill and attitude to play either left tackle or right tackle. Depending on how he decides to add weight and develop his frame, Nelson could be a big-time player one day. It’s really up to him.

Final Thoughts

Hard to find fault with UCF or any other program for recruiting Nelson as their future right or left tackle. With offers from UCF, Utah, Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Florida State, Duke and Penn State among others, he’s obviously earned high praise from college coaches.

Those college offers represent why Nelson is the quintessential offensive tackle prospect for today’s game. A player with the frame and attitude to play offensive tackle and be a dominant pass and run blocker.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation