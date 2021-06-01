UCF Football Recruiting: Looking Back at the 2019 Recruiting Class

As UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and his UCF coaching staff begin to assemble their first full recruiting class, here’s an overview of the 2019 recruiting class.

It’s important to know the areas that UCF recruits well, and which positions the Knights have recruited well during recent recruiting campaigns. There are several ingredients to consider when evaluating any particular recruiting class. For the purpose of this exercise, a broader overview will be utilized.

With the month of June almost upon us, here’s a first look at UCF recruiting beginning with the 2019 recruiting class. A look at the 2020 and 2021 classes will come in the next two days, all in an effort to better understand the needs of the 2022 UCF recruiting class.

Keep in mind that much will be in flux as the NCAA does not hold a scholarship limit for the 2021 season, so UCF will possibly accept more transfers between now and the start of fall camp.

2019 Recruiting Class Notes

The recruiting class included 19 high school prospects and three junior college prospects signing with the Knights. From that list, the state of Florida surpassed half the number of players to sign with UCF. Not surprisingly, Georgia was No. 2 on the list with three total players signed. Breaking it into offense and defense, it was the latter that led the way with 13 players. Here’s a state and positional breakdown:

Arizona: (1)

Florida: (13)

Georgia: (3)

Hawaii: (2)

South Carolina (1)

Texas: (1)

Washington, D.C. (1)

QB (1)

RB (1)

WR (1)

TE (0)

OL (4)

DL (7)

LB (2)

DB (5)

K (1)

The Knights recruited most of their talent from nearby Georgia and of course Florida. With all of the talent that the Florida prep ranks produce, that’s likely a trend that UCF Head Coach Malzahn and his staff will adopt as well.

Best Player

Without question, Dillon Gabriel takes the prize. The Heisman hopeful has been a starter the past two seasons and accumulated passing totals of 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns as a freshman, and followed up with a sophomore campaign that included passing totals of 3,570 yards and 32 touchdowns.

As Coach Malzahn takes over the program, Gabriel will be a very important piece to not only the 2021 UCF team, but he can be a cornerstone for recruiting. The Mililani (Hawaii) High School product is known throughout the country, and Gabriel a special player that will be a part of college football preview television shows, podcasts, newspaper articles, and within articles just like this one. Gabriel could help UCF usher in a new era of being one of college football’s best programs because he will help the Knights recruit just by his sheer presence now and even after he leaves UCF.

Pass Rusher Emerges

Finding quality defensive ends is always important, and Tre’Mon Morris-Brash played well during the 2020 season by accumulating three-and-a-half sacks during 10 games. For the 2020 season, the Washington, D.C. recruit accounted for 26 tackles and six tackles for loss as well.

During his 2019 freshman debut, Morris-Brash contributed three sacks and nine tackles for loss, as well as a total of 25 tackles. Against Marshall, he also deflected a lateral and turned it into a 55 yard fumble return for a touchdown.

No Running Back Signed

When UCF misses at running back or any other skill position, the next class must bring in a dynamic player. Fortunately for the Knights, the 2020 class included one of the most electric running backs the state of Florida had to offer in Johnny Richardson, a Lake Wales product with the speed and moves to make big play after big play.

Knights Lose Defensive Back

James Tarver signed with the Knights out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines. He transferred to Campbell University after playing defensive back during his freshman season. It’s always hard to find talented defensive backs, so this particular transfer is one that UCF needed to make up for during the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes.

Transfers Made The 2019 Recruiting Class Unique

The sheer size of nine players was a windfall for the Knights, and one large defensive tackle really helped the 2020 team in particular. Coming over from Virginia Tech after prepping at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, Cam Goode created big plays for the Knights.

He recorded only 19 tackles, but seven-and-a-half tackles for loss and three sacks. Goode is a very important piece to the 2021 defensive line rotation and should be a starter and central piece to the defense.

Long-Term Impact Of Transfers

Perhaps it was the great weather in Orlando, or the opportunities to play early. Maybe it was a combination of both aspects, but nine players transferred to UCF as part of the 2019 recruiting class. That’s a high number for most programs, as three or four would be more traditional. Now the big question, will UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his staff take a plethora of transfers moving forward?

Over half the Division I players that sign from Florida high schools leave the state of Florida for college. When some of those players look to head for a different institution because their original college choice did not work out, many want to return home to the Sunshine State. Look for Coach Malzahn and his staff to continuously utilize the transfer portal as a recruiting tool.

There’s a plethora of talent in and near Orlando so that alone will supply the Knights with opportunities each year. If the Knights can sign a few transfers that hail from other regions of the state such as Miami, Naples, Fort Myers, Tampa, Jacksonville and Pensacola, it will bolster the roster’s talent level even further.

Tomorrow will be a look at the 2020 UCF Recruiting class

You will find me on Twitter @UCF_SI and @fbscout_florida