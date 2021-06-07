Knights Hosting Two Running Back Recruits Today

The UCF football program is in full recruiting mode, and today will be hosting two top running back prospects from the nearby city of Lakeland, Fla.

One of the top running backs in Florida, Jaylon Glover, is scheduled to come to the UCF campus on Monday. He’s a power running back that also possesses the make-you-miss ability to rumble for big yardage during a single play. He also plays against top-notch competition.

Playing in Polk County, Fla., Glover is used to seeing top talent on a daily basis. The 5’9”, 205 pound running back plays for Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson. During the 2020 season, Glover rushed for 1,588 yards and 31 touchdowns. That’s why his offer list includes programs like Tennessee (June 4), South Carolina (June 11), Georgia Tech (June 18), Florida State (June 21), and Utah (June 25).

UCF wants to persuade Glover to use an official visit with UCF, and today would be a great opportunity to make a move in that direction. UCF Running Backs Coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator Tim Harris, Jr. needs a well rounded running game, and also one that includes running backs that can excel in the passing game. Glover fits the mold.

UCF signed versatile running back Anthony Williams from Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley this past recruiting class, but no true power running back was signed from the high school ranks. Williams is a slasher that's 6'0" 190 pounds.

Perhaps Coach Harris and the Knights coaching staff can convince Glover to come take a closer look at UCF by utilizing one of his five allotted official visits. Glover is not the only running back from Polk County that was scheduled to be at UCF.

A rival school to Lake Gibson also has a talented running back, and that would be Kathleen High School, also located in Lakeland, Fla. It’s the same school that produced now NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis. The running back in question, Jordan Gant, and he’s another power running back that would not only help to balance UCF’s running back depth chart, but he fits UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s power spread attack.

This past season, Gant accumulated 748 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He went over the century mark twice. With Gant now being listed at 5’10”, 220 pounds, He’s certainly going to pack a punch when he runs through the hole. Here’s a look at a few clips Gant put up on Twitter:

As UCF hosts several top recruits like Glover and Gant, it will be interesting to watch in earnest how the top prospects receive the recruiting pitch from Coach Harris, Coach Malzahn, and the entire UCF football program. There are only so many scholarships to give out, and the Knights will need to make difficult decisions.

Does UCF wait it out for Glover if he decides to use one of his official visits with the Knights? Glover could go a long way into the recruiting process before making a college decision. Meanwhile, other running back recruits, like Gant, could be the choice if UCF wants to take a running back sooner than later. Anything is possible.

Much depends on the actual unofficial visits. Whether the coaches and players gel, whether the recruit really likes the UCF campus, how much playing time will be available, and so many other questions.

For now, just know that UCF football was scheduled to bring in two talented running backs for unofficial visits today. UCF football is in full recruiting mode.

