UCF lands Another Local Recruit, WR Tyree Patterson

The UCF Knights just got better. Local talent Tyree Patterson will be coming to Orlando and playing football for the Knights.

He’s a long and lanky athlete that could honestly be a defensive back just as easily as being a wide receiver, but it’s the offensive side of the football where he’ll do his work for UCF.

Despite being long at the hip, Patterson has been known to make sharp cuts in the middle of his route, as well as change directions back and forth to shake a defensive back after he caught the football.

He could play boundary wide receiver or play to the wide side of the field for UCF. Either way, his catch radius needed to be noted because he's one of those lanky receivers that has shown the ability to jump over defensive backs and make great one-on-one catches. Great pickup for the 2023 UCF recruiting class.

Patterson is the first wide receiver to be a part of this year's recruits. There are 10 total players that have made a decision to play for Gus Malzahn and his Knights.

Formerly, Patterson was a University of Florida commitment. The 6-foot-2 and 175-pound long strider is now going south, instead of north, for college. He is from Eustis (Fla.) High School. It’s located just north of the city of Orlando.

By deciding on the Knights, he’s now the fifth greater Orlando area recruit to join UCF’s class. Inside The Knights will soon have a film review of Patterson, too.

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram