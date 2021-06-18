UCF Football Recruiting Updates: Tre'Quon Fegans, Gabriel Dindy, and More Knights' Prospects

UCF football recruiting keeps moving at a blistering pace. Inside there will be an interivew with Tre’Quon Fegans, plus updates regarding other top recruits the Knights want in their 2022, 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

It’s been a really busy past 24 hours. The UCF football program is moving at Nascar speed with recruiting, and it’s been great to cover all the action. There is plenty to discuss, so here we go starting with an interview with one of Alabama’s top recruits.

Tre’Quon Fegans, CB, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

One of the top 2022 Alabama recruits, Fegans was hosted by UCF for Bounce House Weekend. John Garcia, Jr. of SI All-American caught up with Fegans to get the latest on his recruitment, including the following about the Knights.

"When Gus (Malzahn) was at Auburn, we really didn't talk for real,” Fegans commented. “I just had the offer and talked to coaches every now and then.

"That's changed a lot (at UCF). I hear from Coach Blackmon, Coach Anderson, Gus, Coach Tre, a lot of coaches from there."

When Garcia asked if UCF had the most coaches in contact with him, Fegans delivered a positive answer.

"Probably so. It feels good, I've been wanting this since I was a little kid, so it's a blessing."

As for Fegans taking his trip to Orlando and UCF, here are the talented cornerback’s own words.

"It shocked me. I thought on Zoom it looked different but once you actually get down there it was way better than I expected."

Does UCF have a chance?

"Yes sir."

The competition is truly elite, as programs like Miami, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M are amongst the programs giving chase, all programs that continually land top talent. As for a decision, Fegans could make a decision close to the beginning of the college football season, but there’s no guarantee.

UCF Recruiting Notes

***According to David Call, the father of talented 2023 defensive lineman Kaven Call, he attended UCF’s Big Man Camp today. The talented defensive lineman provided a quick comment about today's UCF camp.

"Great," Call said of the camp. "Good competition and great work."

***Hunter Moss, a rising 2022 offensive lineman from Orlando (Fla.) West Orange, took in UCF’s seven-on-seven event that was held Thursday. He already went to Clemson and Vanderbilt last weekend for camp opportunities. He’s a prospect to watch.

***Over at Lakeland (Fla.) High School, heard really good information regarding UCF and 2022 defensive end Keahnist Thompson. As noted before by Inside The Knights, Thompson’s recruitment is a battle between UCF, Alabama, Texas, and Miami, although many other programs will likely still come after him. So far, so good, for the Knights. There’s still quite a long way to go, but every few days it seems that good information is coming out of Polk County, Fla.

***Thompson’s teammate and fellow defensive end for Lakeland, Gabriel Dindy, will be a tremendous challenge for the Knights to pull off the recruiting coup of the year. With that said, Dindy was impressed with UCF’s facilities from yesterday’s visit, and he’s definitely a prospect the Knights will continue to recruit. He’s a five-star defensive end, so there is no chance the UCF coaching staff will give up on Dindy regardless of the recruiting competition.

***Moving to the greater Miami area, Richard Dandridge received an offer from UCF today while taking an unofficial visit. He’s a 2023 wide receiver from Homestead High School just south of Miami. Here’s a link to Dandridge’s sophomore footage.

Dandridge Sophomore Film

***Several players from perennial power Miami (Fla.) Columbus came to UCF today. Here’s a picture of UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn with two 2024 recruits that he offered, DE/OLB Tavarus Capers and DE/DT Daylen Russell.

Tavaras Capers and Daylen Russell with Gus Malzahn

***Speaking of 2024 offers, the Knights also extended an offer to Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson wide receiver Zycarl Lewis, Jr. One of the quickest players in the greater Tampa area, Lewis made a name for himself playing for the Tampa-based seven-on-seven organization Unsigned Preps this spring. Lewis consistently found his way to the end zone. He will see a bevvy of scholarship offers before he leaves Jefferson.

***UCF is still doing well with the recruitment of big-time 2022 defensive end Jamaal Johnson, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna. Here’s Johnson’s quote about his visit to UCF from last weekend.

“Loved it. Definitely a place to be.”

Johnson is a prospect with offers from a plethora of programs, and originally committed to the University of Miami. UCF is a major contender with his recruitment.

***Another talented prospect that is currently committed to Miami will be coming to UCF this weekend. That player would be wide receiver Quan Lee from Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz. He’s an electric slot wide receiver that would fit in quite well with Coach Malzahn’s offense.

***UCF football has traditionally found a way to land some quality Miami Public League players, and with 2023 defensive back Dwight Bootle from Miami (Fla.) Killian coming to UCF’s camp this Sunday, there’s ample opportunity for the Knights to evaluate one of the hottest recruits in South Florida. Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Michigan are a handful of the Power Five programs that already offered Bootle, and an offer from UCF could be up next. Here’s a clip from Bootle from last season when he played for Miami (Fla.) Palmetto.

There are several prospects that will be on UCF’s campus this upcoming weekend, so check in with Inside The Knights for more UCF football recruiting coverage.

Recent Articles:

What Gabriel Dindy Visiting UCF Means to the UCF Football Program

Why Joining the ACC Makes Sense for UCF, and Still Will Not Happen

Should UCF Football Consider Joining a Power Five Conference Like the Big XII?

Interview with Top UCF Football Prep Prospect Payton Kirkland

Recruiting Expectations Following UCF’s Bounce House Weekend

UCF Football Recruiting Looking for Versatile Linebackers

33 Prospects Make Visits to UCF Football

UCF Football’s Alabama Prep Connections Will Pay Dividends

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation