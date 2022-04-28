Why Jameson Williams is Worth the Kansas City Chiefs Trading up

With the loss of Tyreek Hill and the availability of two late first round picks, there's good reason for the Kansas City Chiefs to trade up and attempt to land Jameson Williams.

The Chiefs have been an offensive powerhouse under Head Coach Andy Ried since the emergence of Patrick Mahomes. This record-breaking offense was built on three pillars: Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs, who were void of draft picks and cap space, decided to trade their game-breaking WR to the Dolphins this offseason ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. This trade has put them in a situation to now have the 28th and 29th picks for this year's NFL Draft.

Although the Chiefs addressed some of their holes at WR that trading Hill has created, with the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster from the Steelers and Marquez Valdez Scantling, they are far from the explosive threat Hill was for this historic offense. The Chiefs to allow Mahomes to be transcendent needs to add a WR who can take the top off the defense and create yards after catch.

This is one of the most talented wide receiver NFL Drafts in recent history, with 5-10 receivers possibly going in the first round with various skill sets and physical makeups. This should help the Chiefs to secure a player that can fit in and make a difference from year one in Kansas City.

The Chiefs might only be able to move to some place between 10-15 in the NFL Draft, but that should honestly work out well. The overall wide receiver class is so loaded the Chiefs should be able to still draft their guy, and there is very clearly one player who can fill the Hill void like no other: Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Jameson Williams averaged a whopping 19.9 yards per catch for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has fallen behind Drake London, Garrett Wilson, and even other receivers like Chris Olave on draft boards because Williams suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game against Georgia. That not only directly hurt his stock because of the time he will be out but also because he did not get to set the combine on fire with his athleticism and speed.

If Willaims did not tear his ACL in the final game of the season he likely would have had a huge game, won the national championship, blew everyone away at the combine, and been cemented as the top WR on teams and media's draft boards. Without the NFL Combine numbers, it is hard to say exactly how fast Williams is, but he is at least one of the fastest wide receivers, if not overall players, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Indeed, even with Williams competing at the NFL Combine, the Chiefs would do quite well to land him because of his overall speed and athleticism. Of course, that would allow Williams to be teamed up with a generational signal caller in Mahomes and also a likely Hall of Fame Head Coach in Reid. Let’s see what the Chiefs decide to do, but there’s good value in Kansas City moving up in the 2022 NFL Draft.