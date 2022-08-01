Former Knight Cole Schneider Hopes to Make Packers’ Roster

It’s officially August, which means the NFL training camps are in full swing as teams gear up for the 2022 season. For many free agents and undrafted young players, a strong preseason performance is their best shot at making an active roster and that’s exactly what former UCF Knights offensive lineman Cole Schneider hopes to achieve.

After going undrafted in April’s NFL Draft, Schneider continued to hone his craft while waiting for someone to give him an opportunity. When the Green Bay Packers called and invited him to join the team for training camp, he jumped at the chance.

At 6’3” and 310 pounds, the former Knight certainly has the size to play in the middle of the line at center, which is how he’s listed on the Packers roster after primarily playing guard for UCF.

He started 46 games at the position, while only starting at center once, but that’s where he’ll be lining up with the Packers if he carves out a roster spot for himself this fall.

It seems that he’s making a smooth transition, holding his own with one of the deepest and most experienced lines in the league. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur even mentioned Schneider as a guy that could step in at center in a pinch, which could be a sign that they’re leaning toward keeping him onboard at this point.

Whether Schneider ends up on the 53-man travel roster or on the practice squad will largely depend on his performance during the duration of fall camp, preseason games included. As an undrafted rookie, he’ll likely get quite a few reps during the games as veterans are more prone to rest, especially with the extended 17-game regular season.

The Packers are deep on the offensive line, but Schneider’s versatility as both a center and guard should go a long way towards securing a roster spot.

