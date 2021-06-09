Inside The Knights Seeking Interns

If you or someone you know wants true experience working with sports media, Inside The Knights can provide multiple options to gain job opportunities in the sports media industry.

Whether you are a writer, beat reporter, photographer, or video editor, there may be an internship for you. Much will depend on the person(s) in question. With multiple opportunities available, each person applying with Inside The Knights will be evaluated individually.

More than one role will be available, as noted in the title. Perhaps a person feels they can accomplish more than one position, and that’s certainly fine. Just be clear as to what that position(s) may be, and provide the proper documentation to substantiate your experience to date.

If a person does well with the internship, there’s also the possibility of becoming a full-time employee with Inside The Knights. It will be based on merit as to whether a person is offered a position, and nothing more.

To apply, a resume will eventually be needed, and an example of student work and/or professional work will be expected from any candidate as well. To start the process an eventaully extend your credentials, please send a direct message on Twitter to initiate conversation about the internship opportunities. Send to either @fbscout_florida or @UCF_FanNation and good luck!