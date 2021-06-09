Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballFootball RecruitingCollege Football NewsHigh School Football
Search
Inside The Knights Seeking Interns

Inside The Knights Seeking Interns

If you or someone you know wants true experience working with sports media, Inside The Knights can provide multiple options to gain job opportunities in the sports media industry.
Author:
Publish date:

Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

If you or someone you know wants true experience working with sports media, Inside The Knights can provide multiple options to gain job opportunities in the sports media industry.

Whether you are a writer, beat reporter, photographer, or video editor, there may be an internship for you. Much will depend on the person(s) in question. With multiple opportunities available, each person applying with Inside The Knights will be evaluated individually.

More than one role will be available, as noted in the title. Perhaps a person feels they can accomplish more than one position, and that’s certainly fine. Just be clear as to what that position(s) may be, and provide the proper documentation to substantiate your experience to date.

If a person does well with the internship, there’s also the possibility of becoming a full-time employee with Inside The Knights. It will be based on merit as to whether a person is offered a position, and nothing more.

To apply, a resume will eventually be needed, and an example of student work and/or professional work will be expected from any candidate as well. To start the process an eventaully extend your credentials, please send a direct message on Twitter to initiate conversation about the internship opportunities. Send to either @fbscout_florida or @UCF_FanNation and good luck!

250711FB-A501-4B1F-A6D0-1CDA550A29FB
Football

Inside The Knights Seeking Interns

1B6BC124-1C83-4BD0-910F-A23ABF94CC9A
Football Recruiting

Initial Overall Thoughts Regarding UCF Football Recruiting: Week One

EA477B2F-9467-4F2F-8AEC-973682C8DFF7
Football Recruiting

UCF Football Wants to Keep 2023 RB Prospect Cedric Baxter Home

0479CDFF-AFF0-4B54-BC97-A6435D850D8B
Football Recruiting

Bounce House Weekend Recruiting Preview - Defensive End Prospects

8E26AA75-933D-4D6F-889D-C2F7D9ED3069
Football Recruiting

Bounce House Week: Discussing Top UCF Football Prospects Visiting This Week

BEE43ADC-4F71-4A7C-A44F-BEED25781FE1
Football Recruiting

Top 2023 Defensive End Visiting UCF Football

250711FB-A501-4B1F-A6D0-1CDA550A29FB
Football Recruiting

Knights Hosting Two Running Back Recruits Monday

A9E91478-9E98-43A3-8673-BE2BD2BCB495
High School Football

High School Football Preview: Lakeland High School