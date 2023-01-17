What’s Next for “Mr. Big-Play” After Helping Bills Defeat Dolphins 34-31?

Some football players have provided that “clutch gene” that just cannot be described with statistics or even an evaluation by themselves.

Former UCF Knights wide receiver Gabe Davis fits that mold for the National Football League's Buffalo Bills.

During the Bills 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, Davis hauled in a beautiful toe-tap end zone catch from quarterback Josh Allen that provided the dagger for a Buffalo victory.

The catch aside, it’s the fact that he did it so effortlessly. It was a truly difficult route and catch combination because Davis was inches from going out of bounds.

That touchdown catch represented much of the regular season for Davis, as he produced 48 receptions for 836 yards, a 17.4 average, and seven receiving touchdowns. He even had a 98-yard touchdown reception.

He’s Mr. Big Play.

Davis earned the moniker of being one of the NFL’s best big-play receivers. It started long ago with UCF, and was highlighted during the four-touchdown performance he displayed against the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s NFL Playoffs. This season has only continued that trend.

His six catches for 113 yards, an 18.8 average and one score versus the Dolphins was more of what Davis has been doing. Of course Davis delivered during NFL Playoff time.

What’s next?

Well, the Bills have a home playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 3 p.m. EST. The Bills-Bengals game will be broadcasted by CBS. What should UCF and NFL fans alike expect?

Look for Davis to make at least one play where he goes for big yards and/or a touchdown. How could one bet against Davis making yet another clutch play?

Should be a great game with Allen competing throw for throw with quarterback Joe Burrow of the Bengals, and Davis will be in the thick of the action as well. Expect Davis to make fantasy football owners happy with his statistical performance.

Prediction: five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown for Davis against the Bengals.

