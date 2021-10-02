Gameday Central: UCF at Navy

Each aspect of the UCF at Navy game broke down right here at Gameday Central!

UCF takes on Navy today, and all the storylines leading up to the game are listed below. Whether one wants to find out about the newly inserted quarterback, Mikey Keene, learn about the triple-option, or simply see the prediction for the game, it’s right here.

Inside The Knights took a look at several different points of view regarding the true freshman signal caller first and foremost, as well as detailed information about the option. Check out all the coverage below, and be ready for a story later this evening breaking down the result of the game as well.

Articles Breaking Down UCF Freshman Quarterback Mikey Keene

Mikey Keene's Former High School Head Coach Knows What UCF Football Fans Should Expect - Chandler (Ariz.) High School Head Football Coach Richard Garretson discussed UCF starting quarterback Mikey Keene’s talents and what he does best.

With Mikey Keene Leading the Charge, it's Time to Prepare for Navy - What the players around Keene need to do to help offset the loss of Dillon Gabriel, as well as minimize Navy’s triple-option attack.

Coach Malzahn Will Find the Right Run-Pass Balance with Mikey Keene as UCF's Quarterback - With Keene behind center, Coach Malzahn and his staff look to find the right mix of play calling to best utilize Keene’s skills.

Monday Press Conference

Videos and Press Conference Notes From Coach Malzahn, O'Keefe, and Armstrong - Monday’s press conference coverage from UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn, as well as wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe and linebacker Bryson Armstrong.

Learn More About Navy

Getting to Know UCF’s Next Opponent, The Navy Midshipmen

Player Picks to Click: UCF at Navy - The UCF players that will rise above and be the biggest influence for the final outcome of today’s game.

The Navy Offense, A Statistical Perspective and History Lesson

A Closer Statistical Examination of Navy's Defense

The Daily Knight Podcast and Articles here:

The Daily Knight: Why UCF Should Dismantle Navy

The Daily Knight: UCF's Defense Must Improve by Finalizing Plays

The Daily Knight: UCF Offensive Play Calling and Key Matchups

The Daily Knight: The Best Option Quarterbacks and Why the Triple-Option Attack Still Works

Game Prediction: UCF at Navy - This article and podcast provides the final prediction for the game, as well as additional insights about the contest.

Other Articles Leading up to Today’s UCF at Navy Game

UCF Special Teams, Going Unnoticed Can be Good - UCF’s special teams did well not to be discussed this season, as the article explained.

Public Perception of UCF Football: Winning Matters Before the Knights Join the Big XII - The Knights need to keep on winning for the sake of the 2021 season, as well as to help the efforts of media and fans across the country prior to moving into the Big XII Conference.

