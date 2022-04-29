The Top 10 Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS - This 2022 NFL Draft is really hard to project, with a great number of players capable of being the first player taken. With that said, this article will update with each pick from the first 10 players taken in the NFL Draft. Inside each pick is a projection and also a look at how he will impact the team that drafted him.

The 2022 NFL Draft kicked off with the expected player going No. 1 overall.

8:18 p.m. EST - Pick No. 1: Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars

College: Georgia

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 272-pounds

2021 College Stats: 7.5 TFLs | 6.0 Sacks | Two Pass Deflections

Draft Projection: Top Five Pick

Perhaps the biggest riser in the draft, Travon Walker has gone from not even a first round prospect to a player that Jacksonville is considering with the number one overall selection. The reason for this? Well, Walker flashes elite traits at his position, with the athleticism and ability to be a top tier edge rusher in the NFL. However, he lacks the production to warrant him being selected with a high draft selection.

Nonetheless, the potential and upside he brings to the table is why he’s shot up draft boards. It seems as if the Jaguars are stuck on the idea they could miss out on an elite athlete if they decided to select elsewhere. With his 6’5” 272 lbs frame, Walker has the ability and athleticism to play in a 4-3 or a 3-4. Unlike Aidan Hutchinson, Walker has great arm length, which helps him when getting to the ball. What comes to concern is that he isn't a natural pass rusher. Hutchinson has a more refined set of moves, while Walker will need the scheme and coaching in order to unlock his full potential. With Jacksonville taking Walker, he gives them a player that's big enough to play inside or come off the edge. Tremendous upside.

Floor: Bud Dupree

Ceiling: First Team All-NFL

8:22 p.m. EST - Pick No. 2: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

College: Michigan

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 265-pounds

2021 College Stats: 16.5 TFLs | 14.0 Sacks | Two forced fumbles

NFL Draft Projection: First Overall Pick

Aidan Hutchinson returned to Michigan for a senior year and that worked out very well. His senior year saw him dominate more by way of using his hands better than ever to fend off offensive linemen, and his ability to sniff out screens and draws improved as well. Hutchinson has the tools to be an instant-impact rookie, as it shouldn’t surprise many if he is able to produce double-digit sacks his rookie year.

Hutchinson is known as a player who is great with his hands in the pass rush, as he should be able to develop an array of pass moves alongside his arsenal. He is also a fluid pass rusher, a true natural at the position. When it comes to the clear weaknesses of Hutchinson, he doesn’t boast elite run stopping abilities for a prospect. He also has arm length that is considered below average, which could be a struggle when facing NFL tackles. Regardless, his strength and pass rushing abilities should translate to the NFL.

Jaguars: Hutchinson will be able to play either defensive end position, as he's versatile enough to be a power player or a true speed rusher. Bottom line, he should have a big impact in Jacksonville during year one.

Floor: Marcus Davenport

Ceiling: Prime Jason-Pierre Paul

8:28 p.m. EST - Pick No. 3: Derek Stingley, Jr., Houston Texans

College: LSU

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 190-pounds

2019 College Stats: 38 tackles | 6 INTs | 15 PDs

Draft Projection: Top 12 Pick

Perhaps one of the most anticipated prospects since his 2019 campaign where he was one of the best cornerbacks in the country, Stingley has failed to consistently produce since his All-American campaign. Much of this has to do with availability, as injuries have kept him off the field. It also has to do with talent, as a lot of the key defensive players on the team left after that 2019 National Title.

As a prospect, Stingely is the perfect athlete at the corner position. He has great burst on his movements while tracking receivers. He also has a great ability and making deflections at 50/50 balls, as evident by his 15 pass deflections in 2019. In terms of his weaknesses as a prospect, you just hope you are getting the 2019 version of Stingley. He could look to be a better run stopper, but otherwise his 2019 self would’ve been the top prospect in this year’s draft. And if he is that 2019 version, the Texans are getting a player that can come in and start from his first game in a Houston uniform.

Floor: Chidobe Awuzie

Ceiling: First Team All-NFL

8:34 p.m. EST - Pick No. 4: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets

College: Cincinnati

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 190-pounds

2021 College Stats: Three INTs | Four PDs | Three sacks

Draft Projection: Top 10 Pick

One of the most polarizing players in the class, Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner is coming into the league with plans to show his success at Cincinnati was the real deal. Known for not allowing a single touchdown in his college career, Gardner held one of college football’s best in Jameson Williams to a sub-par game in their CFP matchup. Looking at Sauce as a prospect, he’s a long athletic corner who should make it hell for the receivers matched against him. Able to press receivers at a high level, Sauce’s competitiveness is reminiscent of a Jalen Ramsey personality.

Throughout his time at Cincinnati, Sauce has also shown an improvement in play recognition, being able to adapt accordingly to his matchup. Of course the major criticism of Sauce is his level of competition, as he doesn’t have a long list of high level talent he has faced on the outside. If he was playing in a Power Five school in college instead, I’m sure he’d be a consensus top five selection. Otherwise, he has a rather thin frame that will need to be filled out to go up against some of the league’s more physical receivers. He also has some issues with holding and leading to penalties, a problem that could cost his team valuable yards in the NFL. However, if Sauce is able to mature as a player with his game, he should be a Top 10 corner rather quickly.

Floor: Greedy Williams

Ceiling: Jalen Ramsey

8:41 p.m. EST - Pick No. 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

College: Oregon

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 254-pounds

2021 College Stats: 12.0 TFLs | Seven Sacks | Two FFs

Draft Projection: Top Five Pick

Hard to understand why Kayvon Thibodeaux was seemingly falling down draft boards according to the media. Thibodeaux honestly has the highest upside amongst the big three pass rushers in my opinion. Coming out of Oregon, Thibodeaux not only had a great junior year while missing games, but also a great freshman campaign. Thibodeaux is a quick and powerful athlete, which helps him make exceptional plays at defensive end. His most glorious tape comes from his game against UCLA this year, where he dominated with two sacks and 4.5 TFLs with a forced fumble.

Thibodeaux’s speed also helps him as a run defender when pursuing the ball carrier. Well, what’s the downside of Thibodeaux? Apparently he has a personality which makes Lions HC Dan Campbell not want to select him. In terms of him as a player, Thibodeaux needs to refine his overall pass rush game as his technique in terms of counters needs some help. Overall, natural progression with the proper coaching should make Thibodeaux in line to be a top tier edge rusher in the NFL.

Floor: Montez Sweat

Ceiling: Nick Bosa

8:51 p.m. EST - Pick No. 6: Ikem Ekwonu, Carolina Panthers

College: NC State

Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 310-pounds

Draft Projection: Top Five Pick

Perhaps the most talented lineman in this class is North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu. Ekwonu is someone who should bring his elite level run blocking talents with him well into the NFL. He started every game at left tackle this season, putting up a season warranting a 1st Team AP selection. Ekwonu is quick and powerful, a flashback to his wrestling background.

Ekwonu has an apparent aggression to his game, reminds some of the mic’d up videos of Quenton Nelson when he is run blocking. In terms of his flaws, Ekwonu definitely needs to work on his pass protection game. Especially in a pass heavy league, his elite run blocking will only take him so far. He also needs to touch up his hand work, but both problems I feel an offensive line coach can sort out with Ekwonu’s traits. At the end of the day, Ekwonu seems like a safe pick to be a consistent tackle in the league for years to come.

Floor: Long Time Serviceable Starting Tackle

Ceiling: All-Pro Level Tackle

8:57 p.m. EST - Pick No. 7: Evan Neal, New York Giants

College: Alabama

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 337-pounds

Draft Projection: Top 5 Pick

A big time recruit from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Alabama’s Neal has been a key figure on their offensive line across his three years. Neal has played seasons at right guard, right tackle and left tackle. A rather large tackle, Neal weighed around 350-pounds during the college football season but has come down to around 335-pounds during this draft process. A major key for his success in the NFL, Neal will need to maintain optimal weight at his position to avoid injury problems.

As a prospect though, Neal should be the real deal if he stays healthy. He has been battle tested on the Crimson Tide, facing the nation’s best coming off the edge in his last two seasons. At his size though, his agility is impressive and could be a force in the run game on outside runs. In terms of his weaknesses as a prospect (not talking about the weight), his reaction time could look to improve off the snap. Besides some issues that can definitely be fixed at the NFL level, Neal looks like he could be one of the league’s best tackles early in his career and that's certainly something that the Giants need to help kick start their offense.

Floor: NFL Starter

Ceiling: Multiple All-Pro Selections

9:01 p.m. EST - Pick No. 8: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

College: Southern California

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 219-pounds

2021 College Stats: 88 Receptions | 1,084 Yards | Seven Touchdowns

Draft Projection: Top 15 Pick

One of the big-bodied receivers that NFL teams covet, Drake London brings a unique skill set to Atlanta. The long and lean receiver has the ability to be a quick study in the NFL because he is such a good route runner. That’s going to allow London to not only play outside, but also in the slot. That versatility is unusual for a player that fits the boundary wide receiver position. It seems that USC has a thing for producing physical wide receivers these last few years with Pittman and Smith-Schuster, and now Drake London. London would have made a big run at the Biletnikoff award had he not gotten injured.

Regardless, London has the size and athleticism with his basketball background to be a matchup nightmare for the Falcons. London has good body control, and success at catching in traffic. He also has the ability to play in the slot in addition to being an outside receiver. As much as London is athletically a freak, he has some areas in his game that will make it hard for him going up against elite corners in the NFL. He lacks true explosiveness off the line and does not make a myraid of moves to shake defensive backs. What London does possess is intelligence, length, incredible hands, and a penchant for making the incredible catch in a clutch situation. London could either end up like second-year Mike Williams, or turn into a Mike Evans caliber player.

Floor: Bryan Edwards

Ceiling: Mike Evans

9:10 p.m. EST - Pick No. 9: Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks

College: Mississippi State

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 307-pounds

Draft Projection: Top 15

A player that is used to being on an island against elite pass rushers by way of playing in the always difficult SEC West, the former Mississippi State Bulldog flourished in Mike Leach's pass-happy Air Raid Offense. His ability to quickly kick step and get to the outside in an effort to cut off the speed rush is one of the reasons he went to the Seahawks with the ninth pick. It's a passing league, and Cross helps keep the quarterback upright.

What he needs to improve upon will be consistency in the run game, but that's being picky. One could argue that cross is the most NFL-ready of the college tackles taken in the NFL Draft because he is so used to playing in a passing scheme. As he learns the Seahawks' offensive scheme, there's a really good chance to see this young man develop into an NFL All-Pro.

Floor: NFL Starter

Ceiling: NFL All-Pro

9:15 p.m. EST - Pick No. 10: Garret Wilson, New York Jets

College: Ohio State

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 183 lbs

2021 College Stats: 70 rec | 1,053 yards | 12 TDs

Draft Projection: Top 15 Pick

Wilson was the second option on the Ohio State Buckeyes this past season, due to the breakout of projected WR1 in the 2023 class in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Regardless, we have seen Wilson get better each season in Columbus across his three seasons. Being compared alongside teammate Chris Olave, Wilson has seemed to solidify himself in this draft process as the top dog.

Wilson very much has the potential to be a WR-one in the NFL, with some high comparisons for him being Stefon Diggs. However, he needs to refine his route running and ability to beat the press in order to take his game to the next level. That stated, Wilson's ability to make defenders miss in the open field and his speed should allow for him to make some highlight plays early in his career. Should profile as a good Yards after catch receiver, something he showcased numerous times for the Buckeyes. Wilson also made effective use of screen plays during his time playing for Ohio State.

Floor: Second Wide Receiver

Ceiling: NFL All-Pro