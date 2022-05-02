Post NFL Draft Power Rankings: Teams 1-10

With the conclusion of the NFL Draft this past Sunday, it’s time to look at how the league stacks up. After a multitude of trades, signings and draft selections this off season, the rosters are beginning to finalize themselves. So, how would the teams rank after this weekend?

#1: Buffalo Bills

The Bills land the number one spot on these power rankings for a few reasons. A team that was a coin toss away from potentially being Super Bowl Champions, the Bills continued to build up their roster this off season in an effort to help quarterback Josh Allen. They signed OG Rodger Saffold III, LB Von Miller and WR Jamison Crowder, all of which should be impact players from day one. On top of that, they should be expecting a breakout from Gabriel Davis, who had a record-setting performance in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game with four touchdown receptions, an NFL record. Draft selections James Cook and Kaiir Elam both have chances to earn starting roles early on as well. With some other teams at the top getting weaker, it makes sense that Buffalo holds the top spot.

Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis make an incredible duo in Buffalo. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

#2: Kansas City Chiefs

Despite trading away All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins this off season, the Chiefs are still a team that should remain title contenders. Now with a revamped wide receiver corps featuring JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, second-round pick Sky Moore and still having Travis Kelce, this offense shouldn’t see much of a drop in production. Defensively, they arguably became better by drafting three potential starters in George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie and Leo Chenal. Still having one of the league’s top offensive lines, Mahomes won’t be spending anytime at the bottom of the standings.

#3: Los Angeles Rams

The reigning Super Bowl Champions lost a couple of key players that keep them from being number one in this power ranking. They will head into next season without OT Andrew Whitworth, CB Darious Williams, LB Von Miller, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and some other pieces. Despite their losses, they were able to sign All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner and WR Allen Robinson, who should impact this team tremendously. The cornerback room outside of Jalen Ramsey is unproven, but the Rams seem to get the best out of that position group. If Cam Akers can play the way he did to end his rookie season, this team should finish atop the NFC West yet again. Do not forget, Aaron Donald is a beast at defensive tackle. Further, as long as the Cooper Kupp-Matthew Stafford connection exists, Los Angeles is a likely title contender.

#4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Tom Brady stayed retired this would be a completely different story. However, the G.O.A.T is going to keep this team contending as long as he’s throwing the pigskin. Even with losing wide receiver Antonio Brown, both of their offensive guards, Jordan Whitehead, and veterans Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh (still could sign with Tampa) they might still be just as good. Off season additions of DB Logan Ryan, WR Russell Gage, OG Shaq Mason will help replace those who left. Now with Todd Bowles at Head Coach of the Buccaneers, it will be interesting to see if he can show progression since his days at the Jets.

#5: Cincinnati Bengals

The runners-up last season to the Los Angeles Rams land at number five on this list. Not many moves were made by the Bengals this off season, but the ones they made were instrumental. They were able to make improvements on the offensive line with signings of La’el Collins and Alex Cappa. In addition, they selected Daxton Hill out of Michigan with their first round pick, a player who has the flexibility to play across the secondary with a sub 4.4 40 yard dash. With their young group of players only becoming better with a top-tier receiving unit and a MVP candidate in Joe Burrow leading the way, Cincinnati will be looking to make a run at the Lombardi yet again.

Help along the offensive line has arrived in Cincinnati. Will it be enough help for Joe Burrow to gain another shot at a Super Bowl? Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

#6: Los Angeles Chargers

A timeout away from being in the playoff season last season, the Chargers find themselves now in the top ten after a great off season. The Chargers made some big moves this off season in acquiring LB Khalil Mack, CB J.C. Jackson, and DL Sebastain Joseph-Day to make their defensive unit one to fear. The Chargers continued to add to their offensive line with their first round selection of Zion Johnson, who has flexibility to play across the offensive line. With Justin Herbert heading into his third season as an elite quarterback, both the offense and defense should have a chance to be really good to elite units next season.

#7: Green Bay Packers

The Packers are an interesting team heading into next season. They traded away their superstar wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. In return, they acquired some draft capital but were left with a wide receiver room that wasn’t going to scare anyone. However, they were able to acquire Sammy Watkins and NDSU’s Christain Watson as aerial threats for Aaron Rodgers. On the other side of the ball, they have a unit with virtually no holes. They have a

cornerback trio that might be the best in the league, and added Georgia’s Deonte Wyatt and Quay Walker to their front seven. A team that always seems to win the NFC North, pressure will be on Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur to finally reach the top.

#8: Baltimore Ravens

Despite trading away Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night, this Baltimore Ravens team looks scarier next season. In the first round, they were able to land two highly regarded prospects in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton and Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum.

Adding a 6'4", 220-pound ball hawk to the back end of the Baltimore defense, Kyle Hamilton gives a rare combination of length and overall football IQ. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A team that was plagued with injuries last season, they’ll get both their starting corners back, plus offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and running back J.K. Dobbins. On top of that, they got Marcus Williams this off season to pair alongside Hamilton in the secondary. If former Michigan Wolverine David Ojabo can get healthy this year and come off the edge alongside Odafe Oweh, this will be a dangerous Ravens team. Lamar’s out here trying to fulfill his draft night promise, and he has a team around him to make a Super Bowl run.

#9: Denver Broncos

A team that has been a quarterback away ever since Peyton Manning hung it up, Denver was able to get Russell Wilson this off season via trade to help make them contenders. Wilson wasn’t the only move though, as Denver built up the front seven by signing DL Dre’Mont Jones and LB Randy Gregory. A team featuring plenty of young stars at skill positions such as Patrick Surtain II, Javonte Williams and Jerry Jeudy, Wilson should bring his winning ways into the loaded AFC West. Nathaniel Hackett will have all the pressure on him to get the best out of this unit and make a run in the playoff season while Wilson is still in his prime.

#10: Philadelphia Eagles

One of the biggest winners of the draft, the Eagles were able to snag two of the best players from Georgia’s championship defense in DL Jordan Davis and LB Naboke Dean. Furthermore, they were able to trade their other first round pick for Pro-Bowler A.J. Brown, giving Jalen Hurts a plethora of skill position players to work with. Defensively, this team has

one of the best front sevens in the NFL and Darius Slay still commanding the secondary. If Hurts can continue to progress as a passer, this Eagles team poses as a dark horse bet to win the Lombardi Trophy.