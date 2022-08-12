Skip to main content

Ryan O’Keefe Excited About Where UCF’s Offense is Headed

UCF’s Ryan O’Keefe is confident in the Knights’ passing game.

UCF receiver Ryan O’Keefe had an excellent statistical 2021 season, posting 84 catches, seven touchdowns, and 812 yards receiving. The versatile playmaker did some additional damage on the ground as well, posting 274 rushing yards and a score.

After such a productive season in head coach Gus Malzahn’s first year, it has to be encouraging for Knights fans to hear O’Keefe say he and his teammates are even more comfortable in the offense this year.

“I really feel like we’re clicking…trying to understand Gus, his play calling, growing as a unit, I feel like we’re in a really good spot right now” O’Keefe told reporters after fall practice earlier this month. “I feel like all the receivers have lived up to expectations so far…Coach Gus always talks about seize the moment and I feel like a lot of us so far have seized the moment.”

UCF’s receivers will be expected to produce big plays when it comes to the passing game, even without the Knights having yet to name a starting quarterback for the fall. O'Keefe, though, sees working with both passers, Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee, as an advantage for himself and the other wideouts.

“[It helps] by just having to be in the right spot…gotta be at the right spot at the right time.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Timing will be key for O’Keefe, who was just nominated for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, and whoever ends up under center for the Knights. He’s already proven a solid connection with Keene, but says he’s excited about what Plumlee brings to the table.

If this unit is clicking like O’Keefe says they are come the season opener, The Knights could be putting up some impressive numbers in 2022. Here's O'Keefe's full press conference.

2023 UCF Commitments

Follow UCF Knights coverage at Inside The Knights on Facebook, @UCF_FanNation on Twitter, and ucf_insidetheknights on Instagram.

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Latavius Murray versus Southern Miss, Oct. 13, 2012. UCF won 38-31 in double overtime.
UCF Sports

Knights Announce 2022 UCF Athletics Hall of Fame Class

By Guilherme Hiray Leal3 hours ago
Sincere Edwards, Defensive Line, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva - 2024
Football Recruiting

2024 UCF Commitment Profile: DL Sincere Edwards

By Brian SmithAug 11, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Sincere Edwards Defensive End Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva
Football Recruiting

Sincere Edwards Commits to UCF, Kicks Off 2024 Recruiting Class

By Brian SmithAug 11, 2022 5:57 AM EDT
Davonte Brown Cornerback UCF Knights - pic from 2021 UCF home game versus USF
Football

UCF's Thornton, Brown and Bullard Make PFF's All-AAC 1st Team Defense

By Brian SmithAug 10, 2022 12:29 PM EDT
Tre'mon Morris-Brash Celebrates
Football

UCF's Defensive 'X-Factor': Tre'mon Morris-Brash

By collier loganAug 10, 2022 10:43 AM EDT
UCF Knights 2022 Fall Camp Media Day - Gus Malzahn
Football

2022 UCF Expectations: Inside The Knights Staff

By Brian SmithAug 9, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams
Football

Former UCF Star Jacob Harris Switches Position with LA Rams

By Guilherme Hiray LealAug 8, 2022 9:11 PM EDT
Gus Malzahn UCF Head Football Coach - 2022 fall camp media day
Football Recruiting

How Important is Orlando to UCF Recruiting?

By Brian SmithAug 8, 2022 12:00 PM EDT