Ryan O’Keefe Excited About Where UCF’s Offense is Headed

UCF receiver Ryan O’Keefe had an excellent statistical 2021 season, posting 84 catches, seven touchdowns, and 812 yards receiving. The versatile playmaker did some additional damage on the ground as well, posting 274 rushing yards and a score.

After such a productive season in head coach Gus Malzahn’s first year, it has to be encouraging for Knights fans to hear O’Keefe say he and his teammates are even more comfortable in the offense this year.

“I really feel like we’re clicking…trying to understand Gus, his play calling, growing as a unit, I feel like we’re in a really good spot right now” O’Keefe told reporters after fall practice earlier this month. “I feel like all the receivers have lived up to expectations so far…Coach Gus always talks about seize the moment and I feel like a lot of us so far have seized the moment.”

UCF’s receivers will be expected to produce big plays when it comes to the passing game, even without the Knights having yet to name a starting quarterback for the fall. O'Keefe, though, sees working with both passers, Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee, as an advantage for himself and the other wideouts.

“[It helps] by just having to be in the right spot…gotta be at the right spot at the right time.”

Timing will be key for O’Keefe, who was just nominated for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, and whoever ends up under center for the Knights. He’s already proven a solid connection with Keene, but says he’s excited about what Plumlee brings to the table.

If this unit is clicking like O’Keefe says they are come the season opener, The Knights could be putting up some impressive numbers in 2022. Here's O'Keefe's full press conference.

2023 UCF Commitments

Follow UCF Knights coverage at Inside The Knights on Facebook, @UCF_FanNation on Twitter, and ucf_insidetheknights on Instagram.