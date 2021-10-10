    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballFootball RecruitingCollege Football NewsHigh School FootballSI TIX
    Search
    Knights Final Drive Leads to 20-16 Win over Pirates

    UCF Athletics

    Knights Final Drive Leads to 20-16 Win over Pirates

    It was a difficult night for the offense, but UCF found a way to get it done and defeat East Carolina.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Sometimes adversity helps a team, and a quarterback, reach down deep. Even when he was averaging less than four yards per attempt, Mikey Keene kept plugging away. 

    At the end of the game, however, Keene finished with 219 yards passing, including a big-time pass to running back Mark Antony-Richards on fourth down to keep the final drive alive.

    That play allowed Antony-Richards to eventually plow into the endzone from two yards to score the winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining on the clock. 

    The 20-16 win places UCF at 3-2 on the year. Up next, a trip to Cincinnati to play the Bearcats, a national top five ranked team.

    Tomorrow on Inside The Knights, full breakdown from this evening’s game, including a defensive turnaround. 

    UCF White Helmet Inside the Bounce House
    Football

    Knights Final Drive Leads to 20-16 Win over Pirates

    3 minutes ago
    Ricky Barber 2
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts and Statistics, East Carolina at UCF

    2 hours ago
    Ellis Brooks Penn State
    College Football News

    Analyzing the Penn State Front Seven Versus the Iowa Rushing Attack

    7 hours ago
    UCF Entrance with Helmets
    Football

    Gameday Central: East Carolina at UCF

    12 hours ago
    Bo Nix and Nolan Smith
    College Football News

    Around the SEC: Picking SEC Games for Week Six

    13 hours ago
    Malachi Singleton, Qaurterback, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb - 2023
    Football Recruiting

    Midseason Recruiting Overview

    14 hours ago
    RB Jordan McDonald, Under Armour Atlanta
    Football Recruiting

    The Daily Knight: UCF Football Game Day Recruiting Visits

    22 hours ago
    UCF Helmet and Jersey
    Football

    Game Prediction: East Carolina at UCF

    Oct 8, 2021