Knights Final Drive Leads to 20-16 Win over Pirates

Sometimes adversity helps a team, and a quarterback, reach down deep. Even when he was averaging less than four yards per attempt, Mikey Keene kept plugging away.

At the end of the game, however, Keene finished with 219 yards passing, including a big-time pass to running back Mark Antony-Richards on fourth down to keep the final drive alive.

That play allowed Antony-Richards to eventually plow into the endzone from two yards to score the winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining on the clock.

The 20-16 win places UCF at 3-2 on the year. Up next, a trip to Cincinnati to play the Bearcats, a national top five ranked team.

