2023 UCF Knights Football Spring Game Date and Time Announced

The UCF football program will head into Big 12 Conference action this fall. It will be UCF’s first season in the Power 5.

Before getting to that step up in competition, there will be many steps of preparation. A big chunk of that will stem from spring practice. The conclusion of which will come in April.

The evening contest will have allowed for tailgating, activities around the stadium for fans and UCF alumni, and the Knights coaching staff to host recruits that had to drive several hours to make the trek in one day.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his Knights are coming off a 9-5 season. There’s likely to be a quarterback competition this spring between returning starter John Rhys Plumlee, USF transfer Timmy McClain, and last year’s freshman signal caller Tommy Castellanos.

Those will be just some of the competitions that will be on display. There's been a major turnover along the offensive line and in the defensive secondary as well.

Plus, the Knights lost the heart of the running back room, Isaiah Bowser, to the NFL Draft. The Knights have accumulated quite a collection of talent in the backfield, however.

Should be a really talented wide receiver corps, led by Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson.

The 2023 Big 12 Conference football schedule has yet to be released, but should be available to media members, and the public, before too much longer.

