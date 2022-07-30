Skip to main content

UCF OL Lokahi Pauole Named to Outland Trophy Watchlist

UCF Lokahi Pauole being recognized as one of nation’s top offensive guards.

The list of preseason recognitions continues to grow for the UCF Knights football program. Offensive guard Lokahi Pauole has been named to the official watchlist for this year’s Outland Trophy, an honor awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America.

Pauole was a Second Team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2021, and has received multiple preseason First Team All-Conference bids as the 2022 college football season approaches (Lindy’s, Phil Steele). The 6’4” 305-pound interior offensive lineman, who hails from Kapolei, Hawaii, is one of 17 guards on the 89-player Outland Trophy watchlist.

The senior will bring plenty of experience back to this UCF line with 21 starts under his belt and has already proven to be one of the better interior pass blockers in the AAC. ProFootballNetwork has him listed as one of the Knights that could seriously elevate their draft stock this year.

Last season, UCF averaged 196.3 yards per game, which allowed the Knights to finish at No. 28 in the country. With Pauole and a veteran unit up front, look for an increased rushing total for this upcoming season.

